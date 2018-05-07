League of Legends: Here’s What’s Changing in Patch 8.11

League of Legends has some huge changes coming when Patch 8.11 drops, a patch that Riot Games says is “as big as patches will be until preseason.”

If you’ve been keeping up with some of the ongoing discussions within the League of Legends boards, you may have already noticed some of what’s included in this upcoming patch. Marksmen’s stats and the items they use are receiving some drastic changes with old items leaving the store and new ones being added. There will also be a new Keystone Rune called Hail of Blades that you may have seen already.

With all these potential changes and ideas being discussed, it’s hard to keep up with what’s coming in which patch. To help clarify when to expect these changes, Riot Games summed up everything that’s going to be released in Patch 8.11.

“Two patches from now, we’re releasing a bunch of changes to marksman items, runes, and stats,” the Patch 8.11 preview notes read. “While we aren’t shipping any champion ability overhauls, these changes add up to a significant shift in item and rune builds. Once everything’s live, you’ll see more marksman playstyles that aren’t ‘late-game crits or bust.’”

Those who were around in the League of Legends community last year and years prior will recall how big some midseason updates have been, but Riot Games said that this year’s patches will be dialed back a bit to be less intense.

“Launching a big, flashy feature like Rift Herald or Elemental Drakes on top of all that felt like overkill, so 2018 won’t have an uppercase-M Midseason patch. The lowercase-m midseason timeframe will still have big changes like the marksman work we’re talking about here, but 8.11 is as big as patches will be until preseason toward the end of the year”

The new rune that Riot Games has shared details on once again showed up in the post with Hail of Blades once again taking the spotlight. Taking Riot Games up on its suggestion that players should go ahead and start theorycrafting for how they’ll use the new items, players have already begun finding suitable champion fits for the new item. Aside from the typical marksmen usage, Darius is already one champion that some have been dying to use the new rune on so that he can stack his passive quickly.

The full effects of that new rune can be seen through Riot Games’ Patch 8.11 preview alongside every item and champion change that’s included.