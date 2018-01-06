League of Legends Still Plans to Revert Rengar Change, Tweaks for Mecha Skin Included

Plans are still in the works to revert changes made to Rengar’s Savagery ability in the near future with alterations to his newest skin coming with this change.

Back in December, it was mentioned once again that there were plans to make the change to Rengar’s “Q,” but when those changes would come was uncertain. The plan is to revert his Savagery ability back to an empowered auto attack instead of the sweeping arc attack that it is now, but it appears that it’ll still be a while before that change ships in a patch.

“As we mentioned in December we’re planning on changing Rengar’s Q back to an empowered auto attack,” Riot Meddler wrote. “Timing on that’s not certain yet, it’s not fully implemented or tested.”

Expanding on that timeframe, Meddler also noted that the champion’s newest Mecha skin would need to be altered as well to fit the change seeing how it wasn’t available prior to the current version of Rengar’s “Q.”

“There are also a few new assets that will need to be made for his Mecha skin, since that didn’t exist back before his Q got changed. Should be early this year, though won’t in 8.2 at least. Details on which patch it’ll be in and whether there are other accompanying changes to come as soon as we’ve got them.”

Over the course of his past several changes and other small-scale reworks, Rengar has proven to be a difficult champion to balance. Even back in August of last year, Riot was discussing the condition that Rengar was in and said that they were “not happy with his state long term” and speculated that he’d need larger work later on.

But between that time and now, Rengar players who stuck with him throughout his changes did receive one thing that definitely made the champion worth playing: His Mecha Rengar skin. Not every champion gets to join the Mecha lineup, and the cosmetic has proven to be one of Rengar’s finer skins and will hopefully still be after his “Q” is changed.