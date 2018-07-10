League of Legends Kicks Off Series 3 Figures With Teemo

The third series of collectible League of Legends figures started today with Teemo, one of Riot Games’ most recognizable characters.

Whether you’ve embraced the life of a Teemo main or dread seeing him in lane, the new Teemo figure that’s been unveiled is the perfect Yordle to add to players’ collections. The first of the Series 3 figures, Teemo’s collectable, features a base composed of the leafy bushes that the champion loves to hide in with his infamous mushrooms sprouting from the ground.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A post on the Riot Game Merch Facebook page showed off the new Teemo figure and promised even more surprises for Series 3 along with some special editions that haven’t been released before.

“We redesigned the packaging and authentication card for Series 3 and are pleased to announce some new editions to this line that you will see in coming months: XL Edition figures that celebrate champions who have a slightly bigger story to tell, DUO Edition figure sets that contain two tightly connected characters, and ultra-super-extremely-rare CHROMA Edition figures,” the Riot Games merch page said. “We’re pretty hyped and hope you are too!”

The new Teemo figure is now live on the Riot Games Merch site for $25, the same price as the rest of the normal-sized figures.

Much like the past series that came before Series 3, it appears that there are 25 different figures planned for releases throughout the series. The merch page that showcases every figure from each series currently has all but Teemo’s icon blacked out with no indication of what the remaining reveals might be, but selecting any of them leads to a notice that tells merch buyers to check back occasionally to see what’s new.

There is at least one guess that seems pretty obvious when it comes to the special editions of the figures. With Riot Games mentioning that there will be some duo figures released for champions that naturally go together, the first pair that comes to mind is Xayah and Rakan. Commenters on the Facebook post about the Teemo figure suggested as much with Riot Games replying to say that a duo figure for Xayah and Rakan does seem like a natural fit.

“I think that would be high on the consideration list for DUO,” the page commented with a winking emoji to punctuate the possibility.

The rest of the League of Legends Series 3 figures should be revealed throughout the course of this series, so check back to see if your favorite champion will finally get a collectible.