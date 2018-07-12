League of Legends Server Issues Reported, Here’s What’s Down

Riot Games is having a few issues concerning their popular MOBA League of Legends, including many players reported not being able to get into the game. Because of the technical difficulties, Riot Games has just issued a statement on their social media to give players a heads up on what’s going on.

The first Tweet from the Riot Games Support Twitter was specific to the NA servers, but it looks like other servers have been impacted as well. They updated their fans by saying, “Hey all! We’re seeing some issues on NA with game starts and have turned off ranked queue while we look into it. Please check out our server status page.”

Shortly after, they updated their original statement by confronting ping issues on EUW, “We’re also seeing some chat, disconnects, and ping issues on EUW. Please sit tight as we look into it and check out server status for more details as we find out more.”

According to the League of Legends status page that both tweets referenced, their latest update mentioned that they are currently dealing with matchmaking problems which have prompted them to shut down all game modes until a successful hotfix can be deployed.

Below are a few other issues players have reported and some pretty heartbreaking reactions:

Luckily, the team is hard at work on a fix and there should be a ready-to-go hotfix deploying shortly. Until then – there’s always the big Fortnite Season 5 update that just dropped today? Or you can sit patiently and hope that Riot Games pulls through quickly. Either way, we’re stuck waiting.

To stay up to date on the latest server issues, you can keep it tuned in right here or check out the official status site as well with live updates directly from the team.