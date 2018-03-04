League of Legends Shoutcaster Announces Plans to Cast a Bronze Game

Bronze League of Legends players are about to get a taste of the professional life when a pro shoutcaster covers a Bronze SoloQ game with play-by-play commentary and analysis.

The caster that’s coming all the way down to Bronze SoloQ from the big leagues to cast a game is Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines, an NA LCS caster who started casting the professional games for Riot Games just last year. CaptainFlowers first announced that he would fulfill his end of a bargain by casting a Bronze game after a fan got enough retweets to complete the challenge. During his first announcement towards the end of February, CaptainFlowers tweeted that the goal had been met and that he’d be firing up his personal stream once again to air the game live. Fellow caster Isaac “Riot Azael” Bentley responded to the tweet and offered his expertise as well as a co-caster, an offer that CaptainFlowers accepted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday, March 6th, 3 pm PST!

✅Casting Bronze SoloQ with my boy @RiotAzael

✅The Comeback: First Stream Since 2016

✅Top Tier MS Paint Production Values

✅https://t.co/yQD5lo7ykA The plans are set; stream going live next week! — CaptainFlowers (@CaptainFlowers) February 28, 2018

Following that announcement, the caster provided another update by way of a tweet that’s now pinned to his Twitter account. CaptainFlowers has now set a time for the Bronze SoloQ stream with the event starting on March 6 at 3 p.m. PST, a stream complete with CaptainFlower’s and Riot Azael’s commentary and Bronze SoloQ antics.

The announcement slowly began generating attention prior to the time being set, especially when news of the event made its way to Reddit. CaptainFlowers responded in a thread that linked to his tweets to confirm that the stream would actually be happening and later updated his comments with a link to the confirmed stream time and date.

And with all the attention that the event has gained so far, it looks like this might not be the only Bronze game that players will be able to watch while listening to professional casters. When an interested viewer asked if there would be just one game streamed or if casting multiple matches was a possibility, CaptainFlowers responded by saying that the single game could turn into more than that.

The initial agreement was for a single game but with the amount of attention this has stirred up I’ma turn it into an all-afternoon special probs — CaptainFlowers (@CaptainFlowers) March 1, 2018

The caster added that a VOD for the game would also be available after it’s ended, so those that can’t tune into the stream will still be able to watch later.