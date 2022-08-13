League of Legends Players Get Free Star Guardian Rewards Due to Event Issues

The Star Guardian event in League of Legends is one many players look forward to each time it returns, but even though the many Star Guardian skins were received well this time, the event itself had some issues. Missions intended to grant players various rewards such as Star Guardian Event Tokens weren't granting those as they should've, for example, a problem which was first reported by players noticing discrepancies in their rewards before the issue was later confirmed by Riot. As a solution for this problem, Riot announced that, among other things, it's turning off the free missions entirely and will be granting players the free rewards that would've been earned from those.

The issues with the Star Guardian event were addressed on social media this week by the Riot Games Support account on Twitter. In addition to turning off the free missions and giving everyone the rewards they would've gotten for completing those had they been working properly, Riot acknowledged players' desires to see the new Star Guardian skin play out and said it was working on unlocking the whole story, too. These messages all follow one from late July that first acknowledged the issues with the Star Guardian event which apparently could not be resolved sufficiently to avoid turning off the missions entirely.

(1/3) 📢 [LoL] Due to some issues with the Star Guardian event we're going to be turning off the free missions tomorrow (8/12). Because of these challenges and adjustments we're also working on unlocking the entire Another Sky Story... — Riot Games Support (@RiotSupport) August 12, 2022

"Due to some issues with the Star Guardian event we're going to be turning off the free missions tomorrow (8/12)," Riot said in a series of tweets. "Because of these challenges and adjustments we're also working on unlocking the entire Another Sky Story and granting all free rewards for players who created an account before today. The token shop and the paid missions from the Star Guardian Pass will be extended to August 24th. When these rewards are granted they may not appear when you log in, but they'll be added to players' accounts. In the coming days, we'll have a more detailed update."

For those who paid for the event pass and have been knocking out those recurring missions to get more Star Guardian Event Tokens, you'll be able to continue doing so until August 24th at which point the event will presumably come to a full close.