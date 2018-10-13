‘League of Legends’ Reveals Victorious Orianna Skin

Riot Games revealed League of Legends’ latest Victorious skin to be Victorious Orianna, a reward that awaits those who reach at least Gold during the 2018 ranked season.

Orianna has been chosen for this year’s Victorious skin based on her presence in 2018’s competitive season and was revealed on Saturday in a post that broke down all the rewards waiting for ranked players. Riot Games said in the past that it starts looking for Victorious champions during spring of each season and teases the skin prior to the month that it releases, so there’s always the chance that a champion picked might not be as competitively relevant when the skin actually releases. Orianna has consistently been a viable pick for pro players during this season and before it though, so players won’t have to sacrifice a decent pick just to show off their new Victorious skin.

To get the skin, players will have to reach at least Gold in the ranked ladder during the 2018 season. That rank and any above it will net players the Victorious Orianna skin, but hitting a minimum of Gold in two or more ranks will unlock bonus chromas to customize the skin.

Victorious Orianna takes the stage for the end of the 2018 season! pic.twitter.com/UR9CjFGVEt — League of Legends EU (@loleu) October 13, 2018

“If you’ve reached Gold+ in any ranked queue, this is your show,” Riot Games said. “Your gilded weapon twirls through enemies too distracted by your sashays to dodge. Glide through the Rift as Victorious Orianna and recall in style. Reaching Gold+ in two or three ranked queues unlocks up to two bonus chromas for the skin.”

Starting at Gold, anyone in that rank or above will get the skin, a Victorious Chroma, a Summoner Icon, and an Honor Ward Skin. Like last year, those who reach the rank of Challenger will also get a special backpack to commemorate the climb along with the other rewards.

To encourage players to keep climbing through their ranks in the final days of the ranked season, Riot Games said that a new ranked mission would be unlocked each week until the end of the season. By completing all four of these missions, players will get a Victorious Porianna Summoner Icon that merges Victorious Orianna with a Poro made to look like the ball that the champion slings around. Ranked Summoner Icons and rewards for whatever Honor levels players have reached also await them at the end of the season.

League of Legends’ 2018 season is scheduled to end on November 12th.