League of Legends Reveals World Cup Skins for Lee Sin, Rammus

League of Legends is adding two new skins just in time for the 2018 World Cup, one each for Lee Sin and Rammus.

The skins for the jungling champions were revealed earlier today through the League of Legends Twitter account that shared a video of both of the skins’ recall animations. These new skins are Playmaker Lee Sin and Sweeper Rammus, both showing off their soccer skills in the video. Lee Sin’s blindness apparently doesn’t inhibit his sports skills since he handles the ball much better than Rammus, but the Armordillo at least has his ball-patterned shell to help him out that turns the champion into one big soccer ball.

PBE Preview

Playmaker Lee Sin and Sweeper Rammus

⚽ ⚽ ⚽ pic.twitter.com/X4e1ODRPhK — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) May 30, 2018

With the upcoming release of their skins, Lee Sin and Rammus will join the rest of the World Cup skins that champions have received over the years. Alistar, Ezreal, Akali, Blitzcrank, Twisted Fate, and more are just some of the champions that have World Cup-themed skins where the champs take on roles of people both on and off the field. Alistar’s is another Sweeper skin like Rammus’, but this Lee Sin skin is the first Playmaker in the lineup. All of the previous cosmetics are all Legacy skins, so while it makes sense that these would be as well, there’s no confirmation from Riot regarding that detail just yet.

While the prices of the champions’ skins weren’t shared during the initial announcement, Riot Games’ Katey “KateyKhaos” Anthony shared some in-game shots of the skins recently with prices attached. Both Playmaker Lee Sin and Sweeper Rammus are currently priced at 975 RP, though that number is subject to change as they make their way to the PBE and go through the normal testing process. The tweet also shared the price for Dark Star Cho’Gath, a skin that was revealed earlier today and was speculated to have a 1350 RP price, a cost that’s now been confirmed.

Tentative #PBE Pricing! Playmaker Lee Sin – 975 RP

Sweeper Rammus – 975 RP

Dark Star Cho’Gath – 1350 RP *Subject to change. Feedback threads will be up shortly! ^^ pic.twitter.com/8yGWivjoge — katey 🐟🌊 (@KateyAnthony) May 30, 2018

The splash art for the two skins was also shared on Twitter not long after being added to the PBE, the one seen at the top that shows both skins in the same image as Lee Sin kicks the curled-up Rammus away.

Playmaker Lee Sin and Sweeper Rammus should now be on the PBE for testing before they go live for everyone in a future patch.