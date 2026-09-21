D&D’s Latest Sorcerer Subclass Introduces A Brand-New System To The Game

Three new subclasses were introduced in Dungeons and Dragons through a fresh Unearthed Arcana (UA) playtesting document, which was actually a sequel to previous UA. This second volume of UA expanded upon archetypes themed after the Underdark, the magical subterranean realm of D&D with creatures like sentient fungi, Drow dark elves, and Mind Flayer experiments. While most of these subclasses were created to align with the TTRPG’s newer 5.5e rules, one for the Sorcerer defies conventions through its unique mechanics.

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Both of the Underdark UA playtesting documents introduce new concepts for the D&D region, partially bringing back ideas the location has had in the past. For starters, the UA creates a group of deep dwelling humans called the Deep Imaskari, the remnants of an old empire that harnessed the power of a synthetic solar magic called Unlight to survive in the harsh Underdark. This Unlight gives off a sort of magical radiation, but as the new Sorcerer subclass suggests, it can be twisted by more sinister forces in the areas under most D&D settings.

D&D Second Underdark Unearthed Arcana Introduces The Faerzress Sorcerer For Playtesting

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The second Underdark UA adds the Faerzress Sorcerer, a brand-new subclass not from any other versions of D&D‘s past. Alongside the Circle of Spores Druid and Freedom Domain Cleric, the Faerzress Sorcerer stands alone in its premise, adopting magic only usually wielded by the Drow of the Underdark. This type of Sorcerer is born with an affinity to use Faerzress magic, a type of uncanny radiation used to shape the Underdark itself. The Spider Queen and Demon Prince Lolth used faerzress to corrupt environments and create the landscape, saturating the Underdark with the fluid-like magic that crackles like electricity.

Tied to Divination spells, prophecies, and magical static of sorts, faerzress allows a creature to build pathways for themselves and afflict enemies with negative conditions. The strange afflictions of faerzress are considered a new condition in D&D through this UA, giving players a magical ailment separate of Poisoned, Paralyzed, Charmed, or other conditions that characters and enemies can be affected by. By filling chambers with faerzress radiation, the Faerzress Sorcerer can give themself and their allies an advantage while disabling foes at the same time.

The invisible nature of faerzress gives it a sinister quality, making it great for characters about to embark on an adventure with a darker tone. Whether your party visits the Underdark or not, the unpredictable nature of faerzress makes it incredibly interesting and different from what other characters can do. Although this subclass gains Lightning resistance and Darkvision naturally, it’s the archetype’s relationship with applying faerzress that increases the distinct nature of the condition.

Spreading Faerzress Gives Players Their Own Custom Condition To Spread During Gameplay

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At Level 3 when you take the Faerzress subclass for the Sorcerer, you can spend Sorcery Points to unleash a 40ft cube of faerzress around your allies and enemies. This effect lasts for 24 hours, becoming permanent if re-applied to the same area for 365 days, much like the Teleportation Circle spell. This Underdark magic has positive and negative effects for any creatures standing within it, including:

Creatures within Faerzress automatically succeed on saving throws against Divination effects. Magical sensors and invisible eyes, such as those from the Clairvoyance or Arcane Eye spells, can’t enter an area affected by faerzress.

A creature teleporting a distance of 1 mile or more can’t teleport into or out of an area affected by faerzress.

An area affected by faerzress is illuminated by Dim Light, but creatures using Darkvision within such an area see in color and have advantage on Perception checks relying on sight.

Applying faerzress could be a great way to prevent magical enemies from escaping your party using teleportation magic, keeping a villain from dashing away at the last second. However, Faerzress Sorcerer characters ignore the negative effects of faerzress, and bypass any creature’s protection within the space. Teleporation and Divination of a Faerzress Sorcerer still works in the faerzress they encounter, a benefit that actually gets shared to allies at Level 6 along with all other faerzress immunity.

No Other Subclass In D&D Allows Players To Cause An Exclusive Affliction Like Faerzress

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At higher levels, Faerzress Sorcerers can manipulate the condition even more, injecting it to individuals who fail saving throws without having to spend Sorcery Points to create it. This kind of spell casting build in D&D also gains teleporation magic for free, and eventually can turn into a living embodiment of faerzress with a Fly speed, multiple damage resistances, and an immunity to most negative conditions. Mastery of D&D conditions isn’t an archetype that’s been tried in the game before, beyond Charmed and Frightened being common among some class paths.

This makes the Faerzress Sorcerer fascinating, as it tackles an angle of the game that players don’t tend to explore broadly. Unless your DM has your party going through the Underdark, faerzress likely won’t come up in your adventure unless you have this subclass in your party. This makes the faerzress condition not only rare, but also quite special to see for memorable moments. While the playtesting may result in the subclass being too niche, it’s nice to see Dungeons and Dragons experiment more with their UA archetypes.