League of Legends Is Updating Wukong’s Abilities

Riot Games is updating Wukong’s abilities and has begun testing some of those changes on League of Legends’ PBE servers so that Wukong players can get a feel for them. Plans to update the monkey champion’s abilities have been discussed before, but for the first time, Riot has revealed how Wukong’s spells are changing, at least in this current iteration. It’ll take a while for the updated abilities to release, so the final product may not look like what’s been shown now.

League of Legends design director Riot Meddler shared some insight into the changes on the League boards and gave context for the whats and whys of the mini update.

“These changes won’t be shipping for at least awhile,” Riot Meddler said. “We’re using art that’s borrowed from other champs/items because we haven’t committed to these specific changes yet. So even if the gameplay were to test really well, there’d still be some delay before we shipped them since we’d need to get the art revised.”

You can see all of those explanations here, but if you’re just wanting to see the updated abilities, you can see those below. Some of the abilities have new names, but they still function largely the same as before.

Passive – Strength of Stone

STRENGTH OF STONE

Part 1 Crushing Blows – New

Whenever Wukong or one of his clones damages an enemy champion, they apply a stack of Crushing Blows to that target. Targets take 4% increased damage from Wukong and his clones for each stack of Crushing blows (max 5).

Part 2 Stone Skin – Redesigned

When 3+ enemy champions are visible within 1400 units, Wukong gains Armor and MR equal to 20 + 2 per level + 0.2*his bonus Armor/MR respectively. Bonuses last for 6s and renews if enemies remain near. Currently uses the Gargoyle’s Stoneplate activation VFX when up.

Q – Golden Magical Staff

GOLDEN MAGICAL STAFF

Now has a passive where Wukong gets 125 range on his next AA after he casts any spell (not just Q).

Now deals 20-100 bonus magic damage instead of 10-130 (+0.4 AD) bonus physical damage. Now heals for 20-60 (+0.25 AD) health (halved on minions) instead of shredding the target’s Armor.

W – Warrior Trickster

WARRIOR TRICKSTER

Clone created now attacks nearby enemies dealing 50% of Wukong’s damage instead of exploding for magic damage at the end of its life.

Clone lifespan increased to 2.5-5.0s (invisibility duration for Wukong himself unchanged).

Wukong creating a clone and Wukong pushing ‘S’ to stop moving will now look identical to enemy players (can bait them into believing you’ve cast W when all you’ve done is stopped moving).

Wukong’s dash range when casting W increased to 200 units (was 100).

CD reduced to 16-8s from 18-10s.

CD now starts on clone death, not on clone creation (clone uptime, especially with CDR, becomes too high otherwise, CD reduced so that non-CDR builds aren’t too punished).

E – Nimbus Strike

NIMBUS STRIKE

Other images of Wukong are now interactable clones that look just like Wukong and can be interacted with like any other unit. That means enemies won’t be certain which exact target Wukong himself is going to until he gets there. Clones can also block skillshots.

AD ratio to 0.5 (was 0.8)

Now checks for secondary targets in a much larger area around the primary target.

R – Cyclone

CYCLONE