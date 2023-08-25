Left 4 Dead 2 Update Fulfils "Popular Community Request" Nearly 14 Years Later

Latest Left 4 Dead 2 update finally gives the Swamp Fever Gator an official name after 14 years.

Left 4 Dead 2 might be nearing its 15th anniversary, but that doesn't mean the developers at Valve have stopped updating the game. Additions aren't coming as often as they used to, but the game did receive a substantial bit of community-based DLC a few years ago. Since then, Left 4 Dead 2 has gotten a series of small updates to fix various small issues, but recently Valve finally gave fans something they've been asking about for years. The cute alligator that fans noticed on the Swamp Fever map now has its own name.

First noticed by PC Gamer, Fred is the official name for the Swamp Fever gator. It's been a fan-favorite Easter egg for a while now, so seeing Valve officially recognize it, even with this very small update, is neat. Fred isn't the only thing fans can expect to see changed in the new update, as this one is actually a bit more sizeable than the previous few. It includes several general bug fixes as well as a host of changes to several of the maps. Considering the fact that Left 4 Dead 2 was boasting a higher player count than Back 4 Blood when that game launched, it's great to see Valve continue to support the game, even if that support isn't happening quite as often.

You can find the full patch notes for Left 4 Dead 2 below. The game is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed several exploits reported via HackerOne.

- Fixed controller navigation in some menus.

- Fixed not being able to open the train door in Crash Course when playing the Tank Run Mutation.

- Only the original attacker gets credited for damage caused by exploding props.

- Restored the knife's original horizontal swing trajectory.

- Fixed incorrect instructor lesson bindings for the Tank.

- Fixed LDR skybox rendering on low shader settings.

New response criteria:

- "TankActive"- 0 means no Tank aggro, 1 means Tank is aggro.

- "Chapter" – 0 is first map of mission.

New Script Functions:

- "AreAllSurvivorsInBattlefield" – Returns true if all Survivors are in the battlefield

- "GetClosestCharacterWhoIsIT" – Returns the closest character who is IT

- "GetClosestSurvivor" – Returns the closest Survivor to the passed origin

- "GetHighestFlowSurvivor" – Returns the Survivor with the highest flow

- "GetLowestFlowSurvivor" – Returns the Survivor with the lowest flow

- "GetRandomSurvivor" – Returns a random Survivor

Maps and Mutations

Dead Center

Map 1:

- Restored window clip-hang bugs that were patched with TLS to re-allow access to the rooftop in Coop mode.

- Versus: Tank will now only spawn after Survivors have exited the elevator, and no later than leaving the kitchen.

Map 3:

- Blocked a stuck spot at vending machine alternative path.

Dark Carnival

Map 1:

- Patched a rarer stuck spot at the swamp's cargo container.

- Patched an elaborate SI out of bounds exploit.

Map 5:

- Addressed some issues with "THE MAIN ATTRACTION" Achievement by adding more triggers so it no longer fails if any Survivor disconnects or goes idle while on stage.

Swamp Fever

Map 1:

- Patched janky ladder near the ferry event.

- By popular community request the TLS Swamp gator is now canonically named Fred.

Map 2:

- Blocked a stuck spot behind some rocks at the start near the parachutist.

- Blocked a stuck spot on a cypress knee near the parachutist area dock.

Map 3:

- Blocked stuck spots at two sets of cypress knees around the event start area.

- Versus: Blocked a stuck spot for SI behind a bush to the left of the first bridge upon entering the water.

- Versus: Blocked a stuck spot for SI in the bush near the lantern/event start.

- Versus: Improve SI clipping of first ladder outside saferoom to allow drop through a large gap.

- Versus: Moved a TLS Infected ladder out of the Survivor's way at the start.

Map 4:

- Versus: Blocked a stuck spot for SI behind a bush in the back of the enclosed hedge area.

Hard Rain

Map 2:

- Restored a shortcut that was patched with TLS; instead fixed the soft-lock where Survivors cannot progress if one player skipped the elevator.

The Parish

Map 2:

- Eliminate a stuck spot that a previous ladder patch created.

Map 3:

- Versus: New ladder in far corner of manhole drop area to fix stuck .

Map 4:

- Versus: Reduced a jet strike trigger after the balcony drop that previously dealt 25 damage per touch (75 total) to Survivors, down to only 2 damage per touch to behave like the other triggers.

The Passing

Map 1:

- Blocked a stuck spot in a corner behind a floodlight in the top floor after the alarm cars.

Map 2:

- Fixed collision issue with clips on the stairs by the saferoom that caused noticeable teleporting when not on a local server.

The Sacrifice

Map 2:

- Versus: Delete func clip that blocks SI access into end closet.

No Mercy

Map 1:

- Lift anti-grief kill trigger off the ground to prevent an incap glitch.

- Versus: Add clip to patch a ladder shortcut at the start.

Map 2:

- All sets of railings will now appear for all players regardless of graphics settings.

Crash Course

Map 1:

- Block rare stuck spot between the box wreck and traffic light.

Map 2:

- Clip to prevent gas cans from falling between finale buses.

Death Toll

Map 3:

- Blocked a stuck spot at the top of a rock cliff cluster just after the church bus.

- Blocked a stuck spot between the cliff rocks and the right side of the mandatory house.

- Versus: Fixed an SI stuck spot on the barricade by the church.

Dead Air

Map 3:

- Updated clip brushes and navmesh to allow SI players onto a previously blocked pipe that has an Infected ladder leading up to it.

- Updated clip brushes and navmesh so that Survivors may now enter the hallway next to the end saferoom, which was blocked by a roof clip in the port from L4D1.

Map 4:

- Fix SI player and AI stuck spot inside the end rubble.

Blood Harvest

Map 2:

- Versus: Fixed SI stuck beyond the end of tunnel just before end safe room.

Map 3:

- Fix rare stuck spot in starting saferoom for SI only.

- Stuck in tree near shed.

Map 4:

- Versus: Patched fence Infected ladder next to lawnmower room.

Cold Stream

Map 2:

- Fix stuck next to military truck leading to barricade.

- Fix two stuck spots behind the long hedges on the right of after the military truck leading to barricade.

- Fix a regression with easy event skip clip and a stuck clip nearby.

Map 3:

- Enlarged a stuck clip to fully fix it.

The Last Stand

Map 2:

- Simplified finale difficulty scaling so it is now only increased on Advanced and Expert difficulties rather than scaling each difficulty differently; the intention is to curb player fatigue and confusion in addition to bringing it more in line with expectations from other finales.

- Lowered the number of required gas cans in Single Player by 25% to help compensate for only having bot teammates; Easy/Normal difficulty now require 6, and Advanced/Expert difficulty now require 9.

- The gas can requirement in Multiplayer modes now increases by 1.5x per difficulty; Easy/Normal difficulty now require 8, and Advanced/Expert difficulty now require 12.

- Versus: Fixed an out of bounds exploit to get under a cliff side.

- Versus: Fixed a stuck spot between a tree cluster and Versus-only fence at the cliff that overlooks the beach.

Tank Run:

- The first map of a Campaign will now spawn two Tier 1 weapons near the start area if no other Tier 1's are nearby.

- Car alarms will now spawn a Tank if triggered.

- Disabled water slowdown for all maps.

- Set Survivor revive health to 50.

- Added auto self-revive mechanic with a delay based on the "survivor_revive_duration" Cvar (default 5 seconds).

- Slight buff to pistol and melee damage against the Tank.

- Fixed issue where the sacrificing player would get auto-revived after restarting the generator.

- Fixed issue where the finale would result in a failed screen if players that jumped off of the bridge to restart the generator got incapped.

- Fixed issue where players going idle, switching characters or leaving the game would break the auto-revive for that Survivor.

- Fixed issue if a Tank was deleted while being biled, it would break the script.

- Fixed issue where Tanks would not retain their slowdown when biled, if they were hit with another vomit jar while already being biled.

- Fixed issue where Survivors could get instantly revived when hit with a car.

Death's Door:

- Enabled heartbeat sound when under 25% health.

- Enabled B&W state when at 1 permanent HP.

- Fixed heartbeat sound when taking over bot.

- Fixed Fallen Survivors being able to drop medkits.

- Fixed temporary health decay in the safe room, loading players will no longer decay temp health.

- Defibrillator now heals 1 permanent – 99 temporary HP (still B&W).

- Safe room respawn now heals 24 permanent – 26 temporary HP (only heartbeat sound).

- Safe room transition now heals 80% of the missing HP to half health of living Survivors, e.g. 1 to 40 (no health effects).

- Fixed an issue that caused the mission to fail for Sacrifice type finales when the player presses the final button.

Versus Survival:

- Thickened clips and other map-specific fixes to dramatically reduce stuck spawns.

- Made it auto-trigger any outputs on the entity used to start Survival if the pre-round timer expires.

Taaannnk!!:

- Thickened clips and other map-specific fixes to dramatically reduce stuck Tank spawns.

- Players no longer need to wait for incapped Survivors in order to progress at areas like elevators.

L4D1 Coop & Survival & Versus

- Set the claw viewmodels for the L4D1 SI to the proper L4D1 models for L4D1 Versus.

- Disabled water slowdown for L4D1 Survival.

- Defibrillators now convert to pain pills instead of medkits; previously, when converted to medkits the game kept trying to spawn more defibs which led to an over-saturation of medkits.

- Changed noise levels for running and talking to their values from L4D1; this will make it slightly harder for Common Infected to notice Survivors, like their L4D1 counterparts.

- Changed to use much more accurate L4D1-like looking ragdolls.