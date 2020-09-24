Left 4 Dead 2: The Last Stand Update Now Available

✖

Fans of Left 4 Dead 2 will be happy to know that the game's latest update, The Last Stand, is available now. The Last Stand was created entirely by the Left 4 Dead Community, and features a massive number of changes to the game. The update includes 26 new Survival Maps, four Scavenge Arenas, 30 new Achievements, two new melee weapons (a shovel and pitchfork), and more. It also features a new campaign, focused on The Lighthouse. Previously, The Lighthouse Survival Map offered no hope for survival, but now players have a chance... provided they make it through a horde of Infected, first!

Find your friends, dust off your guns, and face the zombie horde one last time in The Last Stand Update, a massive Left 4 Dead 2 update built by the community. Left 4 Dead 2 is also FREE this weekend starting right now, and on sale for 80% off! https://t.co/mwhl6NIZCC pic.twitter.com/U0waG0NiQT — Valve (@valvesoftware) September 24, 2020

While those additions would be significant enough, there are a number of smaller inclusions, as well. The Last Stand incorporates previously unused dialogue, features new animations, bug fixes, improvements to the UI, and more. That's a whole lot of content for fans of the game, and it's all available right now. A list of the game's new achievements, as well as additional information about the update, can be found right here.

With the month of October just a few short days away, it feels like the timing couldn't be better for The Last Stand! The Left 4 Dead 2 community has remained passionate since the title's release back in 2009, and this update is a clear indication just how much it continues to flourish. Those that haven't checked out the game yet are in luck: Left 4 Dead 2 is currently available on Steam as a free download! The game will be available for free until December 26th at 10 a.m. PT as part of a holiday-themed promotion. To claim Left 4 Dead 2 at that price point, it must be installed, or the game will revert back to its original price following the promotion's end.

Left 4 Dead 2 is available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

