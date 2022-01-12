The Legend of Vox Machina Releases First Red Band Trailer

Prime Video has released its first trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Vox Machina animated series, giving fans a good look at the hilariously profane and gory new series. The two minute trailer introduces viewers to Vox Machina, a group of bawdy but resourceful adventurers who somehow become the heroes of a kingdom. The group consists of barbarian Grog (Travis Willingham), cleric Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson), half-elven twins Vax and Vex (Liam O’Brien and Laura Bailey), druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray), irreverent bard Scanlan (Sam Riegel), and haunted gunsmith Percy (Taliesin Jaffe) You can check out the full trailer below:

Along with the trailer, Prime Video also announced that the release schedule for the series. The first season will consist of 12 episodes, with three episodes released a week starting on January 28th.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. Critical Role raised nearly $12 million via a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of the series, with Prime Video picking up the series as it entered production. Prime Video has also renewed the series for a second season.

The first season of The Legend of Vox Machina will feature the group’s “rise” to fame with a focus on their battles against the Briarwoods, a dangerous couple with dark ties to Percy’s past. Sylas Briarwood, a vampire and one of the key antagonists of the series, will be voiced by Matthew Mercer, who serves as the Dungeon Master for Critical Role.

The official description for The Legend of Vox Machina reads: Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

The Legend of Vox Machina debuts on January 28th.