The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: Zelda Voice Actress Reflects on Performance

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild’s Zelda voice actress sounded off about the criticisms of her performance. On Zelda Dungeon’s The Champion Cast, Patricia Summersett talked about her experiences working on the game and its sequel, Age of Calamity. Having the first title in the series to have voice acting under your belt is a lot of pressure. But, the actress handled herself well. In fact, her performance seems even more assured in Age of Calamity. However, there are a lot of corners where the criticism was rolling and is still ongoing. Summersett acknowledges that it can be hard to keep it all straight, but moving forward, doing the best job you can is all you can worry about. Check out her comments down below.

“That was tougher to deal with at first, because I was very sensitive to it, and just wanted everybody to be as happy as possible for such a big game [Breath of the Wild]. You really have to keep that kind of stuff in perspective, or one does,” Summersett began. "You really got to be positive about that stuff. I’d say the negative people tend to be more vocal online, just by default – that’s the nature of the algorithms of the net, and it does take some getting used to. One has to build a thick skin, I think, with something like this. I’d definitely say my skin has gotten a lot thicker over the last years, since taking on this particular role, just because it’s required more thick skin than some of the other kinds of failures or critiques I’ve had in the past."

"There’s something in that to channel as well, because that’s how Zelda feels, and she’s doing great, but she feels that way eternally, and that’s her plate. It’s very relatable in that way, I think," she continued. "Anybody who’s taking risks and trying to work very hard at anything, you come across that. I do love that about her character in general, the fact that they dig into that part of the storyline for her: what it means for her to feel like a failure, but keep pushing forward and striving for something bigger, and for the benefit of all. One can use that as inspiration as one uses heroes as inspiration.”

For those wondering where the sequel to the runaway hit is, Eiji Aonuma talked about Breath of the Wild 2 during the announcement of The Legend of Zelda: Age of Calamity.

“We mentioned in the June 2019 Nintendo Direct presentation that we had started development on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," he said. "Many people around the world are still playing Breath of the Wild, so I’d like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Everyone, thank you so much. Regarding the sequel, in order to make the vast world you’ve enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive, the team is working hard on its development. So you’ll have to wait a bit longer before we can provide more updates.”

