The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Fans Get Bad News From Nintendo About Game's Release Date

✖

It looks like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 won't be releasing on Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite anytime soon. During its new earnings call, Nintendo outlined the Switch and Switch Lite games it has in the pipeline for this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2021. In other words, it gave investors a preview of the games that it will be releasing on the pair of consoles before the end of March 2021. And unfortunately for Zelda fans, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 was not on there, seemingly confirming it will not be releasing this year or during the first quarter of 2021. At this point, it's possible it will drop during the second quarter of 2021, but it's also quite possible we won't see the highly-anticipated sequel until late 2021.

Also missing from this pipeline -- which includes the likes of Xenoblade Definitive Edition and DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Pokemon Sword and Shield -- are Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4.

Now it's possible both of these games, plus The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, could release before March 2021. Nintendo may simply want to avoid spoiling an announcement by giving any of the three games a release window, but considering this was part of a presentation for investors investing their money in the company, this seems unlikely.

At one point, many suspected The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may release in 2020, however, rumors dating back to last year started to cast serious doubt on this, suggesting it's a 2021 game. Of course, it's quite possible the game was aiming to release in 2020, but simply couldn't make this deadline. And it's safe to assume the coronavirus pandemic hasn't helped either.

(Photo: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date, a release window, or when we can expect to see more of the game we haven't seen or heard anything about since E3 2019.

For more news, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming Nintendo Switch sequel, be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our most recent coverage of the Zelda game by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.