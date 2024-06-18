The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Revealed for Nintendo Switch

A new game in Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda series, dubbed The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, has been announced for Switch platforms. It was only a little more than a year ago that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released by Nintendo. Rather than release another 3D entry in the franchise, though, Nintendo is set to launch a new 2D installment that sees Zelda herself as the playable protagonist.

Announced during Nintendo's new Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was shown off for the first time.Noticeably, Echoes of Wisdom features the same art style that was found in the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening. As for the gameplay, though, Nintendo has opted to go in a much different direction by making Zelda the main character. To that end, Zelda has numerous abilities at her disposal that are quite the departure from the mechanics that Link typically has. When it comes to its launch, Echoes of Wisdom will arrive on Switch platforms on September 26, 2024.

You can watch the first trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom right here:

"It's up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series," says Nintendo's description of Echoes of Wisdom. "The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing. Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes – or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat."

In recent years, calls have grown louder from fans to see Zelda get her own mainline entry in the Zelda franchise. To see that this is finally happening is something that numerous Nintendo Switch owners will surely be thrilled about. Whether or not The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom ends up meeting these high expectations isn't yet known, but we only have to wait about three months to find out.