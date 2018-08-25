This ‘Legend of Zelda’ Ganondorf Cosplay Brings the Notorious Villain to Life

We’ve shared some pretty stellar cosplays in the past, and how could we not? It’s a phenomenal way for artistic fans to bring their beloved characters into the real world. Whether fans want to play the hero or harness their inner baddie, cosplay is a great way to express appreciation for the franchises that mean so much to us. Such is the case with this incredible Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda cosplay – and can we just take a second to appreciate the amazing detail?!

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Ex-Shadow’ and his portfolio is beyond stunning but what really captured our attention was this amazingGanondorf, the big bad every Legend of Zelda fan is familiar with. From the craftmanship of the armor, to that damn smirk – even the hair is completely styled to perfection – it’s incredible!

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that may be new to the lore of The Legend of Zelda, Ganondorf Dragmire, or the ‘Dark Lord, is the main enemy of the franchise. As a member of the Gerudo, the magic-wielding king has a one-track mind when it comes to the power of the Triforce, which continuously puts him toe-to-toe with the series protagonist: Link.

Since he’s granted the power of (almost) immortality due to the Triforce of Power that he possesses, he’s an admiral foe – and one that should never be taken lightly. He also knows he’s powerful, which is what makes that smirk so darn perfect.

Interested in getting even more The Legend of Zelda action? You can check out more on the latest game in the franchise below. You can also scope out our amazing cosplay community hub right here!

For more on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild:

“Forget everything you know about The Legend of Zelda games. Step into a world of discovery, exploration, and adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, a boundary-breaking new game in the acclaimed series. Travel across vast fields, through forests, and to mountain peaks as you discover what has become of the kingdom of Hyrule In this stunning Open-Air Adventure. Now on Nintendo Switch, your journey is freer and more open than ever. Take your system anywhere, and adventure as Link any way you like.”