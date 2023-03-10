Everything to Know About The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Here we go! The newest trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie warped online during Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, revealing the final look at the Illumination animated movie before it hits theaters April 5th. 30 years after the plumber Mario brothers made their live-action debuts in 1993's Super Mario Bros. movie, Mario and Luigi are back in action — and animation — in the new movie from Teen Titans Go! To the Movies directing duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Below, read on for everything you need to know about the Super Mario Bros. Movie, including the official synopsis and star-studded cast.

"Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture, and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date," said Illumination's Chris Meledandri in a statement announcing the movie from Universal Pictures.

"We are collaborating with Chris and his experienced team to not just create a character licensed film, but a new piece of entertainment which brings Super Mario Bros. to life on the screen, and allows everyone to enjoy whether or not they know about the game," said Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto, Mario's creator, adding the two companies learned "a lot from each other" during the making of the Super Mario movie.

(Photo: Illumination, Nintendo, Universal Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast



The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a cast that includes Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser.

In an adventure spanning the Mushroom Kingdom to Mario Kart's Rainbow Road, the Mario Bros. Movie cast also features Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. Charles Martinet — who has voiced Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years — also appears in the film in an undisclosed role.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Synopsis



The synopsis states: "Based on the world of Nintendo's Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario taps into his own power."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Release Date



The Super Mario Bros. Movie moved up its release date by two days: it now opens Wednesday, April 5th, in U.S. theaters and more than 60 markets around the world, including Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Italy. Mario opens in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland April 7th, and Japan theaters on April 28th. Tickets are now on sale.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Runtime and Rating



The movie is rated PG for "action and mild violence" and has a confirmed running time of 92 minutes, or 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie Final Trailer From Nintendo Direct



Below, watch the live-streamed version of The Super Mario Bros. Movie final trailer that debuted with an introduction from the cast during Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie Direct.



