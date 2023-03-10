Mario Day 2023: How to Get Super Mario Freebies on MAR10 Day

It's-a Mario Day! March 10th — a.k.a. annual MAR10 Day — is part of Nintendo's month-long celebration of the plucky plumber, who jumps onto the big screen in Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 5th. During a Nintendo Direct presentation Thursday in the U.S. and Friday in other territories, the company dropped the final trailer for the new animated movie and put tickets on sale. MAR10 Day 2023 also gives fans a chance to save with two Mario games sales for Nintendo Switch, collect a free Mario Bros. movie poster and other Mario-themed items, and race into new tracks with the Mario Kart Wave 4 DLC.

Below, keep reading to find out how to save on Mario Nintendo Switch games and where to collect "super" Mario freebies from MAR10 Day 2023.

(Photo: Nintendo)

MAR10 Day Freebies



As part of the MAR10 Day 2023 celebrations, fans who purchased their advanced Super Mario Bros. Movie tickets at AMC Theatres on March 9th or March 10th can get an exclusive, free two-sided collector poster. To get your free Super Mario Bros. Movie poster, simply show your virtual ticket or buy advance tickets at an AMC Theatre on MAR10 Day. (Only tickets purchased on March 9th-10th are eligible for the offer.)

That's not the only Mario movie freebie available during Nintendo's MAR10 Day celebration happening all month long. On Saturday, March 11th, from noon to 4 p.m. local time, select GameStop locations will hold in-store Mario events, where fans can play Switch games featuring Mario and friends — including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — and receive free Mario-themed items.

Starting March 10th, fans can buy a special Mario Switch bundle that includes your choice of one free digital game download with purchase: pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey (each a $59.99 value).



(Photo: Nintendo)

March 10th Mario Day Deals on Nintendo Switch Games



Gamers can enjoy Mario Day 2023 deals with two waves of savings on select Nintendo Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi's Crafted World, and Luigi's Mansion 3. The first sale begins March 10th at 12 a.m. PT and lasts until March 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT, and the second sale runs from March 24 at 12 a.m. PT until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Learn more about the MAR10 Day deals on Mario Switch games here.

(Photo: Nintendo)

From now through March 11th, fans shopping at select retailers can save up to $20 on select games during the Mario & Friends retail sale — including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, and Mario Party Superstars — and save $40 on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.



Also available now is the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 4, the latest round of DLC featuring eight tracks and Birdo as a playable character, priced at $24.99.

