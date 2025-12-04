LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Rumor Claims When the Game Will Release

A new rumor has shed light on when LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will release. Earlier this year, WB Games announced its next LEGO Batman game, which would end up being the biggest one yet. Set to adapt the popular Batman movies, Legacy of the Dark Knight will also incorporate open-world elements and gameplay mechanics that were previously seen in the Batman: Arkham series. And while fans have been eager to get their hands on Legacy of the Dark Knight, WB Games has only broadly confirmed that it will launch in 2026. Now, assuming that a new rumor is correct, we might have a more definitive release window within the coming year.

Coming by way of @zayinpriv, who runs LEGO Game News, it was said that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is currently targeting a release in April 2026. Due to the recent delay of Grand Theft Auto 6, which was previously set to arrive in May 2026, the insider claimed that LEGO Batman could instead be pushed back to May, as WB Games will no longer have to fear its release clashing with the biggest game of next year. If either of these release months ends up being accurate, it would mean that Legacy of the Dark Knight is only six months out from its arrival, which is exciting news for fans who don’t want to wait long to play it for themselves.

Assuming that this release window for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is true, it would also suggest that WB Games will likely share more news on the project quite soon. Not only will this surely result in more gameplay footage hitting the internet, but it would likely culminate in the game’s actual release date being announced. With The Game Awards set to take place next week on December 11th, perhaps we could see the next LEGO Batman game appear at this venue with a new announcement in tow.

For now, all that’s known with certainty is that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set to drop in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. Whenever we have more official news on the title directly from WB Games, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

