New LEGO Batman Game is the Definitive Batman Story, Brings Every Movie to Life

A brand new LEGO Batman game has been announced and it will adapt The Dark Knight’s greatest cinematic adventures. The character of Batman is one of the most storied characters in all of fiction with Oscar-winning films, iconic comic books, genre-defining video games, and more. Batman’s popularity extends beyond the comic book genre itself and it has resulted in a very rich history for the character. Of course, Batman fans are likely well-versed with the Arkham franchise, but the LEGO games are also held with high regard by fans as well. While much goofier, they have a charm that is unmatched and were a great entry point to the character with younger audiences.

With that said, the long-rumored fourth LEGO Batman game has been announced. The rumors are true, the newly-announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will compile and adapt a variety of Batman’s classic cinematic outings. That means you’re going to get to play through The Dark Knight, The Batman, and a number of other Batman films. Players will go through the life of Bruce Wayne starting with his origins training with the League of Shadows in Batman Begins and progress through the story while fighting some of his greatest villains including the Joker and Bane.

The gameplay has also been massively refined, clearly taking inspiration from the Arkham games to allow players a more nuanced and engaging combat system. All in all, it looks like a very promising game that will scratch an itch not just for younger gamers, but older ones as well.

“Whether he’s the wrathful Dark Knight, the brilliant detective, or the unlikely father of the ‘Batfam,’ Batman has constantly evolved—shaped by the world around him while remaining a timeless symbol,” said Jim Lee, President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, DC. “This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity, and deep respect for the mythos,TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman.”

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will also feature a co-op mode, allowing you to team up with one of Batman’s allies like Robin or Jim Gordon for extra fun. It sounds like a massive step up from the last three LEGO Batman games and will give fans a lot more to chew on.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will release in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.