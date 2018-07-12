Lego DC Super Villains Getting Star-Studded San Diego Comic-Con Panel

There are a lot of highlights heading into next week’s San Diego Comic-Con event if you’re a gamer. Xbox and PlayStation will likely have some form of gaming lounges to visit; and Nintendo should have something on hand for Switch owners as well. Not to mention Activision’s line-up of events and special items that will be on hand.

But there are some great panels as well; and one for Lego DC Super Villains has been announced, featuring a member of TT Games’ development team and various members of the voice cast!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The panel will take place on Friday, July 20, in room 6A from 2:15-3:15 PM. During that time, you’ll get an extensive behind-the-scenes look at the forthcoming villain-laden game, as well as some other surprises.

Here’s the official panel description, taken straight from the official SDCC page:

The team behind the LEGO DC Super-Villains videogame, including Arthur Parsons (head of design, TT Games) and fan-favorite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, along with Tara Strong (voice of Harley Quinn), Julie Nathanson (voice of Silver Banshee), Fred Tatasciore (voice of Solomon Grundy, Clayface, Black Adam, Killer Croc), Ames Kirshen (VP, Interactive & Animation, DC Entertainment), Justin Ramsden (Designer, Super Heroes, The LEGO Group) and moderator Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games) give an inside look at the first LEGO game to put players at the center of a villain-centric adventure packed with favorite locations and characters from across the DC Universe. This celebration of villainy will provide fans with exciting character reveals and details about the story.

“Players have the ability to create and play as a super-villain throughout LEGO DC Super-Villains, unleashing mischievous antics and wreaking havoc in an action-packed, hilarious story written in collaboration with DC Comics. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and The LEGO Group will release the game on October 16.”

We previously went hands-on with the game and enjoyed it thus far, though there’s a whole lot more territory to be covered in the full game. Hopefully we’ll get a glimpse of something cool with it next week. Clayface, perhaps?

Lego DC Super Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.