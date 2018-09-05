Lego DC Super-Villains Season Pass Includes Aquaman, Shazam! and More Content

When we get our hands on Lego DC Super-Villains next month, we’re already going to have enough great villainy to go around, taking control of such characters as the Joker, Harley Quinn and other greats, as well as your own custom villain.

But WB Games has decided to double down on the package, as it has announced the content that will be included with the Season Pass, which will be available the same day as the general release. Fans can purchase it separately, or as part of the Deluxe Edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it’s something that DC fans won’t want to miss. The Pass will come with six Level packs in all, along with four bonus Character Packs.

There will be two based on the forthcoming Aquaman film, which are set to release around the same time around December; and there will also be two Shazam! Movie Level packs, featuring characters from the film.

As for the other packs, fans will also be able to get the DC Films Character Pack, the Batman: The Animated Series Level Pack (which might release at the same time as the forthcoming Blu-Ray set), and a Level Pack based on the hit series Young Justice.

Exact dates haven’t been given, but WB Games usually likes to time this stuff around the same time as film releases, TV season debuts and other promotional events. More than likely, we’ll see a schedule revealed shortly following the game’s release.

On top of that, fans will also be able to access the DC Super Heroes TV Series Character Pack and DC Super-Villains TV Series Character Pack as an added bonus, featuring a number of characters from popular WB shows like Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Black Lightning.

Again, to get access to the content, you can pick up the Deluxe Version of Lego DC Super-Villains — which should only be about $10 more or so — or purchase the Season Pass separately. If you go with the Physical Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll also score a free Lex Luthor/Superman minifigure for your collection.

Lego DC Super-Villains releases on October 16 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Check out our hands-on impressions here!