LEGO Fortnite Details Expansive New Lost Isles Update

Epic Games has provided a full breakdown of everything new that will be coming in its "Lost Isles" update for LEGO Fortnite. Since its launch at the end of 2023, Epic has continued to bring new content to LEGO Fortnite on a routine basis to give players more content to sink their teeth into. Now, on September 17th, the latest patch for LEGO Fortnite will be rolling out and might very well be the largest one that the game has seen so far.

In a new blog on the Fortnite website, Epic provided an extensive look at Lost Isles, which is the name of this new wave of content coming to LEGO Fortnite. This patch will notably bring a vast new area for players to explore which is separated into five different biomes. Each biome doesn't only have its own unique look, but it also comes with special items and creatures that can't be found anywhere else.

Per usual with content drops of this type, LEGO Fortnite will be getting a new "LEGO Pass" that is dubbed "Tropical Treasures". This pass will allow players to level up and unlock new content by completing various quests. The Tropical Treasures pass will remain available only until October 11th and will cost 1,400 V-Bucks. It will be purchasable alongside other new additions to the Item Shop that include the Daily Bugle Bundle, Friendly Neighborhood Bundle, and Weapon X Labs Decor Bundle.

You can get a full look at all of this new content appearing in Lost Isles by checking out the LEGO Fortnite patch notes and accompanying trailer below.

LEGO Fortnite Update v31.20 Patch Notes

Explore Lost Isles

Any Battle Bus Station will transport you to Lost Isles, which has a diverse ecosystem featuring five different environments. Here's what to know about each one:

Beach

The Beach is a great place to pursue relaxation… just be careful of the Pirates landlubbin' in and out of Pirate Towns. Mind your sea legs — these scallywag dogs will be setting their sights your way!

Plains

The Plains are anything but plain, but they're plenty plantain — this biome is the home of the Peely Tribe! (Yes we know plantains aren't the same as bananas. We wouldn't slip up like that…) The members of the Peely Tribe are friendly and need all the help they can get to drive back the pillaging pirates and other lurking foes.

Jungle

Now you're in the thick of it! The Jungle is a lush biome with helpful plants like Hop Flowers that make you bounce, Slurp Plants that heal you, and damaging Bomb and Stink Flowers that can help you defend yourself.



Defend yourself against what, you ask? The Storm-Wild Tomatoes. Maybe they arrived after "Tomato Town" was wiped out, or maybe they've been here before Tomato Town was even a thing.

Mountains

Get ready for a pretty view! Climb to the top of the Mountains to feel high and mighty and pluck some pineapples too. Pirate fortresses can be found here along with callous creatures…

Floating Islands

Seen from most places in Lost Isles, the Floating Islands act as a great compass for your travels (if you don't want to use your actual Compass). While a challenging biome to traverse, the encounters and critters you'll find here offer rewards you won't find anywhere else. Launch yourself off a geyser to glide up here, or maybe just build some stairs.

Prepare Yourself for Adventure

Exploring uncharted territory comes with some risks, so grab some tools to help you out! Collect Mahogany from trees in Lost Isles to unlock the recipes for these.



The Pirate Musket, Flint-Knock Pistol, and dynamite-laden Boom Shield are standard-issue supplies of Pirates. If you find yourself in a scuttle with them, they can drop one of these if you win!



From the Peely Tribe, you'll find plenty of Throwing Spears, a punch-packing projectile. Storm-Wild Tomatoes are known for carrying the Explorer's Machete, which is great for cutting through the thick Jungle, plus the Knockback Shield to send foes flying.

All the new self-defense tools from foes can be crafted at a Crafting Bench.

The Essence Table has been upgraded to the Rune Forge, where you can craft Runes for strengthening your tools by spending Essence. (Chopping down trees, picking plants, and defeating enemies can get you Essence!) Craft one of these Runes and apply it to a tool to upgrade it:

Rune of Berserk I-III : apply to a tool to increase your attack speed with it

Rune of Damage I-III : apply to a tool to increase its damage

Rune of Destruction I-III : apply to a tool to give it a chance to instantly destroy buildings when hitting them

Rune of Durability I-III : apply to a tool to increase its durability

Rune of Health I-III : apply to a tool to create a chance for enemies to drop Health items when hit

Rune of Luck I-III : apply it to a tool to give it an increased chance of getting extra loot drops when defeating enemies

Rune of Undead Bane I-III: apply it to a tool to give it increased damage against undead enemies

While venturing out in the world you'll also find powerful books called Tomes that give one of the Runes above or an item recipe when you read them.

Friendly Klombos & Grumpy Golems

Lost Isles is home to the legendary Klombos, which can be found in their native lagoon habitats in the Jungle. Feed a Klombo a Klomberry to earn a friend and trusty steed to accompany you on your big adventures. Just, don't make it mad.



Some of Lost Isles is best admired from a distance, as the scenery here often has a mind of its own. Golems are dangerous, living statues that roam the Beach, Plains, and Jungle. Defend yourself against Golems to get valuable resources and Rift Shards, an ingredient for Battle Bus Stations.

A Fruit Salad of… Fruit

Lost Isles has lots of new foods you can eat or use as ingredients. Some enhance your abilities, while others can be replanted back on the mainland.



On the Beach you'll find:

Bananas An ingredient in Banana Pancakes, which temporarily make you jump higher.

Coconuts Can be made into Tropical Smoothies that temporarily increase your max stamina.



In the Plains you'll find:

Pineapples A (controversial) ingredient for Hawaiian Pizza, which lowers your stamina consumption.

Klomberries Feed one to a Klombo to make it your friend and rideable, or eat it to restore some Health. Can be converted to Klomberry Seeds at a Grain Mill, replanted, and grown back on the mainland.



In the Jungle you'll find:

Tomatoes A local delicacy you can eat to restore some Health. Can be converted into Tomato Seeds at a Grain Mill, replanted, and grown back on the mainland.



Fun in the Sun



Paradise is meant for playing. Lost Isles adds several new Toys!

Cannon : Launches both Cannon Balls and players! Unlock the recipe for the Cannon by adding Blast Powder to your inventory. Craft Cannon Balls at a Crafting Bench.

Free-spin Swivel : Allows for things connected to it to rotate freely. Unlock the recipe for the Free-spin Swivel by adding a Cord to your inventory.

Controllable Swivel : Allows for the player-controlled rotation of things connected to it. Unlock the recipe for the Controllable Swivel by adding a Cord to your inventory.

Stink Jar : Throw to create a poisonous area. (Don't throw it downwind!) Unlock the recipe for the Stink Jar by adding a Stink Gland to your inventory. Stink Glads drop from various critters in Lost Isles. Craft Stink Jars at a Crafting Bench.



Improvements and Adjustments

New Vehicle Builds



Never stop adventurin'. New vehicle Builds have been added in v31.20 — you can now take flight on your own personal Airship, or mount up on the Crusher tank.

Other Changes