New Marvel Rivals Event Lets Players Earn Free Wolverine Skin

For many gamers, Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is all about Ultron. But as the newest playable character won’t arrive until Season 2.5 begins, NetEase is gifting us with a way to spend our time until then. A brand new event has begun today, May 2nd, in Marvel Rivals. The Hellfire Gala Moments event brings players to Krakoa for a series of Gala Missions that will let players earn a brand new free skin for Wolverine. This is much like the previously available free skin for Scarlet Witch, so it’s looking like earning free costumes could be a bit of a pattern going forward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hellfire Gala Moments leans into the Krakoa theme for Season 2, bringing players a chance to explore the mutant island, earn in-game items, and generally celebrate in style. The event will kick off with some welcome gifts and items, then challenge players to collect new X-Coins to exchange for in-game items. Prizes include a new Cerebro-style emote for Emma Frost up through the brand new free Wolverine Patch Costume. You can check out the official Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments trailer below for a first look at these new in-game cosmetics.

Play video

To earn the free Wolverine skin in Marvel Rivals, players will need to complete all of the Gala Missions. Wolverine’s Patch Costume will be the final reward to unlock, which means players who want to get a new costume for Wolverine will need to focus up during the Hellfire Gala Moments event.

Each Act will release only once players have completed all missions in the previous Act, so you’ll need to tick off every Act 1 task before you can move on to Act 2 and so on. Then, once you’ve ticked off all of the tasks, you can head to the event page to snag the new Wolverine skin – for free. Or at least, in exchange for your in-game efforts.

Marvel Rivals Lets Players Vote on Next New Skin

Though the new Wolverine costume is exciting, it’s not the only interesting thing about this brand-new Marvel Rivals event. In the third and final part of the event, players will be able to vote for “best dressed” at the Gala. This will require completing more missions to unlock vote tokens, but casting your vote helps decide which featured character is next in line for another new skin.

The voting screen for Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments

There are eight different characters that you can vote on to choose who’ll get a new costume next. The options are as follows:

Emma Frost

Black Panther

Scarlet Witch

Cloak & Dagger

Wolverine

Black Widow

Bruce Banner

Captain America

Players will only be able to vote for one hero, so you’ll need to think carefully. Do you need another new Wolverine costume ASAP, or should another hero get their time in the spotlight? The voting does not appear to preview the costume options, so the new look will be a surprise changeup from the character’s current Hellfire Gala look.

In order to vote, you’ll need to make it to Act 3 in the Hellfire Gala Moments event, then earn enough Vote Tokens by completing Act 3 missions. The event ends on May 23rd, so you’ll have just about 20 days to make it happen.

/In all, this seems like a pretty packed event that will give players plenty to do in Marvel Rivals until Season 2.5 drops, bringing Ultron along with it. We still don’t have an exact confirmed release date for Season 2.5, but with the event ending on the 23rd and the general seasonal patterns so far, it’s likely that Season 2.5 in Marvel Rivals will arrive around May 30th.