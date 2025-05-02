Xbox Game Pass Losing 8 More Great Games in May

This last month has been a pretty good one for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, with big day-one releases like Oblivion Remastered and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. That said, with the influx of new games, fans must also brace themselves to say goodbye to another handful of titles this May. Xbox recently revealed the 8 games that will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass library this month, and it’s going to be a bit of a blow to some fan-favorites. These titles will leave mid-month, so gamers have two more weeks to finish up playthroughs or commit to buying the games outright.

This month’s games leaving Xbox Game Pass aren’t quite Yakuza series level departures, but there are still a few big games that fans will be sad to lose. In particular, the iconic cozy game Little Kitty, Big City will be a loss to those enjoying the kitty cat chaos. Fans of Dune will be losing a game as well, as will Jurassic Park fans.

The cutest cat game is leaving xbox game pass this month

Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass in Mid-May

Here’s the full list of games leaving Xbox Game Pass mid-May:

Hauntii

Dune: Spice Wars

Planet of Lana

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Little Kitty, Big City

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

The Big Con

Chants of Sennaar

Dune: The Spice Wars is headed out this month

As you can see, there are a lot of great indies headed out this month alongside a few bigger franchise titles. If you’ve got these in your Xbox Game Pass library, you’ve got a few more weeks to wrap up your playthrough before they’re officially gone for good. If you can’t handle saying goodbye, you can buy the full game at a slight 20% discount as the Xbox Game Pass member price.

We haven’t quite gotten the full list of May additions to Xbox Game Pass just yet, but there are a few confirmed titles headed our way already. Iconic indie Dredge will arrive on May 6th, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare recently joined the fray on May 1st. It’s likely we’ll hear about other new additions in the next few days, as Xbox tends to announce new titles shortly after the start of a fresh month.

Which games are you most sad to lose this May? Do you have your hopes set on any exciting new additions? Let us know in the comments below!