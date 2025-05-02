DOOM: The Dark Ages: Here’s How To Get a Pre-Order Discount

DOOM: The Dark Ages, the prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM and DOOM Eternal, is set to release on May 15, and Fanatical has a deal to get fans ready. Discounts on consoles are non-existent, but if you’re playing on PC we have good news.

The original price for the standard version of DOOM: The Dark Ages is $69.99, with the premium priced at $99.99. Fanatical has Steam keys for both the Standard and Premium editions of the game at 17% off, with the standard coming in at $58.09 and the premium at $82.99. You can take advantage of that deal right here at Fanatical while it lasts. Additional details can be found below.

DOOM: The Dark Ages Standard Edition VS Premium

Now you might be thinking, should I get the standard edition or the premium? Good question! Let me lay it out for you. Purchasing the standard edition of the game will entitle you to the Void DOOM Slayer Skin at launch.The Premium Edition includes the skin plus up to 2-days of early access to the game. Purchasing either from the Fanatical site will also earn gamers 5% off on their next purchase.



The trailer that was released last month left fans feeling hype for the return of the franchise of DOOM. Whether you intend on grabbing the standard edition or the premium, it looks like fans are in for a treat.

Again, the Doom: The Dark Ages Fanatical deal only offers the game through Steam on Windows, but if you have a Game Pass subscription you’ll be able to play there on Day 1 as well. But for those PC gamers who want to own their games, this is your chance to grab the new DOOM game at a discount.