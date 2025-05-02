MLB The Show 25 Update 10 Adds Updated Models for Its Roster

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s San Diego Studio implemented a new update today for its hit professional baseball game MLB The Show 25. Available to download right now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, “Game Update 10” was released on May 2nd at 4 A.M. PT, bringing plenty of new improvements and bug fixes for Diamond Dynasty, Road to the Show, Franchise, Stadium Creator, and Storylines modes. Some general gameplay tweaks have also been made to help make the game more enjoyable.

Since MLB The Show 25 is an ongoing game that attempts to bring the product seen on television to gaming, San Diego Studio typically updates the look of some of its players or adds new jerseys to make it more in line with the actual sport. Game Update 10 does this to an extent with updated player models for 14 players. It also adds the recently revealed 2025 City Connect uniforms for the Chicago White Sox, which are heavily influenced by the Chicago Bulls uniforms.

Here are the full patch notes for MLB The Show 25 Game Update 10:

PS5: 1.10

Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.51

Nintendo Switch: 1.10

Scheduled to deploy: May 2nd/4 AM PT

General:

2025 Chicago White Sox City Connect uniforms have been added.

Fixed an issue that caused frame rate drops with a runner on base.

Gameplay:

Resolved three issues where wins and ELO were incorrectly awarded to users quitting in Co-Op.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to forfeit their opponent in Head-to-Head (H2H) due to a “Press and Hold to Accept” action. This has been changed to a “Tap to Accept” screen when the opponent forfeit UI appears.

Adjustments made to GOAT difficulty: Slightly increased the PCI size overall. Reduced the penalty for low and away pitches.

Made tweaks to the timing of batter strides for more realistic gameplay.

Fixed a crash occurring in Co-Op mode.

Diamond Dynasty:

Fixed a visual bug in Diamond Quest where the Zone Sweeper rewards would include incorrect Stubs and XP that could be earned.

After the roster attribute update around noon PT on 5/2, existing marketplace buy and sell orders will be cancelled and refunded if they are outside of the Stubs limits set by a player item’s updated OVR. Fans can expect this for roster attribute updates going forward in MLB The Show 25. For example, if you had a 5 Stubs buy order for a Common that got upgraded to Bronze, the order will get refunded because it’s lower than the minimum buy/sell amount for Bronze, which is 25 stubs.



Road To the Show:

In-game ticker will now be shown in MLB games.

Franchise:

Fixed a bug where game stats would reset when pinch hitting or making a pitching change through the Quick Manage menu.

Fixed a bug where free agents’ stats would show zeroes in their contract negotiation screen.

Fixed an issue where created players with MLB service time listed would have the MLB Debut patch during their first game of the season.

Stadium Creator:

Fixed a bug where users were unable to load stadiums that were created in previous MLB The Show titles.

Fixed a bug where Stadiums would not show the correct preview images in the Stadium Vault.

Uploaded stadiums can now be used in online modes.

Fixed a bug where created stadiums could have flickered lighting in dugouts and outfield walls.

Storylines:

Fixed a bug where after failing a moment, the ‘Try Again’ screen could show the wrong player.

Miscellaneous:

Various commentary bug fixes.

Updated player models for: