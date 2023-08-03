New LEGO Harry Potter Game Leaked

It looks like a new LEGO Harry Potter game is in the works, and it sounds like it will span the events of seven books/eight movies, following Harry Potter and his friends journey from littles tikes trying to learn how to use a broomstick to facing off against powerful dark wizards. In other words, it will be an evolution of Lego Harry Potter Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter Years 5-7 and nothing like the new Hogwarts Legacy. In fact, the leak describes the mystery game as the Harry Potter version of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which took players through all nine main Star Wars movies.

The leak comes the way of VGC, a reputable site who claims to have been sent a teaser for the game. Unfortunately, they have not shared this teaser, but seem to suspect it's legit. It's noted the teaser was accidentally shared by the WB Games South Africa Instagram account before being quickly taken down as it was obviously not meant to go up. Someone apparently got their receipt before this happened though, and sent the teaser to VGC, and so far, that's the extent of the development.

The teaser trailer has not appeared online and it's rumored existence has not drawn any comment from WB Games. If either of these things change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, it's quite possible an official reveal is somewhat imminent, and if it isn't, this leak could speed this up. Some have theorized this reveal is being held for Gamescom later this month. If this is the case, then it's unlikely this will leak will speed up the reveal.

