Barbie: Harry Potter's Tom Felton Has Hilarious Reaction to Ken Comparisons

The Barbie movie is poised to be one of the biggest movies of the summer if not the year and everyone it seems has Barbie mania — including Harry Potter star Tom Felton. The Draco Malfoy actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his hilarious reactions to comparisons to his iconic Harry Potter character and Ryan Gosling's Ken from Greta Gerwig's Barbie — and it turns out, there may have been some potential for Draco to have some real "Kenergy".

In his post, Felton shared a side-by-side photo of his Draco with Gosling's Ken with similar expressions and the caption "Kind of pissed I never got a callback #sLYTHERKeN." You can check it out for yourself below.

Ryan Gosling Has Fully Embraced His Role as Ken

While Felton's hilarious photo comparison certainly shows that there are some similarities between his character and Gosling's Ken, at least visually, from everything we've seen from Gosling in press leading up to Barbie it certainly seems like the actor has fully embraced his role. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak, she asked Gosling how it felt to explore his goofiness in Barbie. The actor also ends up going "full Ken" to get the attention off of Ken and back on Barbie.

"Yeah, it was," Gosling revealed about finally getting to be goofy in a movie. "I mean, you know, Greta [Gerwig] and Margot [Robbie] are really brilliant, you know, and this whole piece is so brilliant because it's so fun, it's so inclusive, and it's just a fun ride if you want to go on it. But there's so much more to it. You know, it's like one of those magic eye pictures. Like if you cross your eyes a little bit, you see the boat that's hiding in there or whatever."

"The Ken in me can't stand for this to be about Ken anymore. We're here talking about Barbie." Gosling added when Robbie praised him for being multifaceted.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21st.