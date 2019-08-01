LEGO Jurassic World Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Today, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer TT Games announced that LEGO Jurassic World is coming to Nintendo Switch in September. More specifically, if you’re in North America, you’ll be able to pick up the game on September 17. Meanwhile, if you’re in Europe, you’ll have to wait a few extra days and pick the title up on September 20.

According to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, LEGO Jurassic World is the first game that lets players experience all four Jurassic films in the LEGO form.

“The thrilling adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar & Isla Sorna,” reads an official pitch.

For those that don’t know: LEGO Jurassic World released back in 2015, and is currently available on PC, 3DS, Max, PS3, PS4, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. In other words, it’s available on virtually every platform, but Nintendo Switch. Thankfully though, that’s changing.

Switch owners will be happy to know the game on the Nintendo platform will come with all three previous DLC releases that add a variety of characters and vehicles to the game.

LEGO Jurassic World will be available on Nintendo Switch this September. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Relive key moments from all four Jurassic films: An adventure 65 million years in the making – now in classic LEGO brick fun!

Wreak havoc as LEGO dinosaurs: Choose from 20 dinosaurs, including the friendly Triceratops, deadly Raptor, vicious Compy and even the mighty T. rex.

Customize your own dinosaur collection: Collect LEGO amber and experiment with DNA to create completely original dinosaurs.

Populate and explore Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna: Put your unique dinosaur creations in to paddocks as you complete special Free Play missions.

Play with friends with easy access drop-in, drop-out gameplay option.

