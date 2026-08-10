New LEGO Rumor Teases Release of Highly-Requested Lord of the Rings Set

A new LEGO rumor has indicated that a long-requested set tied to The Lord of the Rings could finally be releasing in 2027. Over the past few years, LEGO has been expanding its lineup of products related to The Lord of the Rings more than ever. This has resulted in some massive sets based on the LOTR movies becoming available, most notably those designed after locations like Rivendell, Barad-dur, and Minas Tirith. Now, a new rumor has come about and has suggested that arguably the most desired LEGO Lord of the Rings location of all is finally being made.

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Within the past week, a leaked list of upcoming LEGO sets that will be launching across 2027 and 2028 appeared online courtesy of leaker CarterBricks04. Although the validity of this leak hasn’t been verified, it happened to detail a number of sets related to properties like The Simpsons, Knight Rider, Star Wars, and DC Comics that are currently in the works. For those who are Lord of the Rings fans, though, this rumor most notably claimed that a LEGO set based on Helm’s Deep is in development and will become available either next year or in 2028.

For those unaware, Helm’s Deep is a fortress that hosts one of the biggest battles in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. This clash between the army of Rohan and Sauron’s forces is seen within The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and, in the eyes of many fans, is the greatest fight seen in the film series. As such, Helm’s Deep has been a very popular choice amongst LEGO fans to get a set tied to the locale over the past few years. At long last, it seems as though LEGO has listened and is now looking to deliver that exact set.

Given the scale of Helm’s Deep in the Lord of the Rings movies, it’s all but guaranteed that this LEGO set for the fortress would be a massive one. While details of its size or price weren’t listed in the leak, this is unquestionably a product that would come with thousands of pieces and would likely be equal in value to the Barad-dur and Minas Tirith sets that are available now. With this in mind, Helm’s Deep could potentially retail between $500 and $700 depending on its final size. A price beyond this range is also possible, although this would only end up happening if Helm’s Deep became the largest LEGO Lord of the Rings product ever created.

As mentioned, this leak hasn’t been confirmed by LEGO just yet, so don’t assume that this Helm’s Deep set will absolutely be releasing in the future. When and if we do hear more news about this product in an official capacity, though, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.