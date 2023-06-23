LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog vs Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot Set Is On the Way

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO and Sega have added another set to their Sonic the Hedgehog lineup, and it allows fans to pit Sonic vs Dr. Eggman's iconc Death Egg Robot in a 615-piece build. The mech features a removable capsule filled with adorable animals that the evil Dr. Eggman is using to power up the suit. To defeat his archenemy and rescue the animals, Sonic will need to use his Speed Sphere to smash through the robot's defenses.

The set will come with 6 characters (including Dr. Eggman's minion Cubot), Sonic's speed sphere and launcher, and loads of accessories. It will be available to order starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st here at LEGO.com priced at $59.99. You can check out the rest of the LEGO Sonic lineup right here.

"We're a little over 30 days away from LEGO Sonic hitting shelves, and we're thrilled to reveal Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot as the fifth entry in our fantastic range of building experiences," said Frédéric Roland Andre, Designer at the LEGO Group. "Sonic Central is the perfect setting to introduce LEGO and Sonic fans to this amazingly villainous new set, and we can't wait for Sonic fans of all ages to get their hands on the blue blur in LEGO brick form this summer."

In addition to the set, a new LEGO Sonic-themed expansion pack for the upcoming video game Sonic Superstars was also announced. It will incldue LEGO Sonic and Eggman skins with the latter being available exclusively to fans that pre-order the game for the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X|S.

"After the Sonic Superstars reveal, we wanted to share more details around the game and the upcoming LEGO themed integration on Sonic Cental, "said Ivo Gerscovich, Chief Business and Brand Officer at SEGA of America. "Through our continued partnership with the LEGO Group, Sonic fans will be able to experience Sonic Superstars in brick form and also recreate favorite scenes with the recently announced Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot."

"New thrills. Classic feels. Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming," reads an official pitch of the game from Sega. "Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"

An official release date for the game has yet to be revealed, but you can keep tabs on Sonic Superstars news right here.