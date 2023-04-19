Lego Reveals 4 New Sonic the Hedgehog Sets

New Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets were revealed this week with the Lego Group and Sega teaming up to put out four more sets. These include two challenge-type sets meant to recreate iconic scenes from the Sonic the Hedgehog games while others are incorporate other characters like Amy and Tails into the creations. All four of the new Sonic sets are set to be available on August 1st, the Lego Group said, with prices, piece counts, and more already revealed this week alongside a new trailer that offered a broader overview of the new Sonic the Hedgehog Lego sets.

The sets in question are Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge, Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane, Amy's Animal Rescue Island, and Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge. For those who keep up with any and all Sonic rumors, you may recall that several Lego sets leaked late last year and were supposedly going to be released in August. For the most part, it seems that those leaks were pretty spot-on.

But now that these have been confirmed, we know much more about them. You can find links to each of the sets below along with some details on their prices and pieces.

Sonic's Speed Sphere Challenge -- $34.99, 292 Pieces

"The playset features a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course as he defeats the Moto bug Badnik and sets Sonic's Flicky pal free. Kids will love the challenge as they use the speed sphere launcher to help Sonic collect the Rings, pass through the gateway and go up the ramp to reach the Chaos Emerald."

Tails' Workshop and Tornado Plane -- $39.99, 376 Pieces

"Inspired by their favorite Sonic adventures and characters, kids can reimagine exciting quests as they build the course. They can have fun using the Tornado plane to collect the Rings and take out the flying Badnik Buzz Bomber to release the captured Clucky."

Amy's Animal Rescue Island -- $49.99, 388 Pieces

"Creative play is easy as kids explore the island scene and help Amy and Tails care for their animal friends. There's lots to enjoy as the characters slide into the pool, build sandcastles or enjoy the carousel."

Sonic's Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge -- $99.99, 802 Pieces

"The toy set comes with a speed sphere and launcher to propel Sonic across the course on his quest to save the animals from Dr. Eggman and the Badniks. Kids aged 8+ can enjoy the challenge as Sonic flies through the loop-de-loop and ring before knocking over Dr. Eggman's mech to release the animals trapped inside. Then they can help Amy, as she uses her water scooter and sets traps to defeat the Badniks Chopper and Newtron."

These new Sonic the Hedgehog sets will be available on August 1st.