LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The release date of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have just leaked, courtesy of GameStop. The PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series X game was originally scheduled to release this year, but recently it was delayed to "2021." For now, WB Games and TT Games haven't revealed a more specific date, but GameStop may have gone ahead and spilled these beans.

Over on the official GameStop website, the retailer lists the game for release on May 31, 2021. Now, this is a Monday. While games sometimes release on Monday, it's not common, especially for bigger games. As a result, this may be a placeholder. However, even if it is, it suggests the game will release sometime in the spring, likely between March and May.

Of course, it's unclear if GameStop has actual information about the game's release date or if this is speculation from the retailer. While it's not uncommon for retailers to be privy to release information before it's announced to the public, it's also not uncommon for retailers to speculate and use placeholder dates.

Unfortunately, for now, it's impossible to know what explanation is the correct one here. At the moment of publishing, GameStop hasn't commented on the possible leak, and right now the listing still reads as May 31, 2021. Meanwhile, neither TT Games or WB Games have commented, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

That said, if any of the aforementioned parties do provide a comment or statement, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meanwhile, below you can read more about the game itself, as well as check out an official trailer.

"The galaxy is yours in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," reads an official pitch of the game. "In this brand-new game, players will experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with signature LEGO humor. The game will immerse players in the expansive saga with the freedom to control hundreds of characters, ships and vehicles to create their own unique journey through the galaxy."

