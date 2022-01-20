LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date Leaked

The LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date has leaked, courtesy of the Microsoft Store. The new LEGO Star Wars game was announced back in 2019, and it was originally slated to release in 2020. Then it got delayed to 2021. And then it got delayed to 2022. Fortunately, for fans of the LEGO games, it looks like it won’t be delayed again. If an updated listing for the game on the Microsoft Store is to be believed, the long-awaited LEGO game is coming out on April 5, 2022, a Tuesday, which is an important tidbit. UPDATE: Confirmed! Pre-orders are live now.

When release dates leak, it’s also possible they are placeholders. However, placeholder dates are almost always the first or last day of a month. This date doesn’t check either of these boxes. Meanwhile, this is also a Tuesday, the most common day alongside Friday for video game releases, especially of the significant variety.

That said, this is still a leak and an unofficial date, so take it with a grain of salt. The Microsoft Store does leak games and release dates all the time, but its track record isn’t bulletproof.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak. It’s unlikely this will change, for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. That said, typically, when a release date leaks via a digital storefront, it’s a signal that an announcement is imminent. And if it wasn’t, the leak, if accurate, typically then speeds up the whole process.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is in development for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game:

“The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.”