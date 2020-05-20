LEGO Super Mario Reveals New Power-Up Packs

LEGO has revealed a bunch of new smaller expansion packs for its upcoming LEGO Super Mario line! If you somehow missed it, LEGO and Nintendo are collaborating on an interactive product line featuring everyone's favorite digital plumber. In addition to a starter course and some larger expansions, LEGO has officially announced a variety of "Power-Up Packs" that will let LEGO Mario slip into new clothes, complete with all-new features and skills.

More specifically, LEGO has revealed the Fire Mario Power-Up Pack, Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack, Cat Mario Power-Up Pack, and Builder Mario Power-Up Pack. These add a new attack, the ability to "fly" to earn coins, climb and earn coins, and stomp to earn coins, respectively. If you're at all familiar with the various Mario video games, the various suits should make a decent amount of sense. These packs do not themselves come with a LEGO Mario. You can check them out in action below:

Looking good LEGO Mario! He now gets four new suits AND four new ways to play ✈️🐱⚒️🔥 Pre-order your Starter Set: https://t.co/kWpJFuzcG8 #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/iaNECQbmQX — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2020

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course is currently available to pre-order for $59.99. While the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set are seemingly not yet available for pre-order, they are set to cost $29.99 and $99.99, respectively. Similarly, the various Power-Up Packs do not yet appear to be up for pre-order, and each individual one will cost $9.99. The LEGO Super Mario line is set to launch on August 1st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of LEGO right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of the LEGO Super Mario collaboration so far? Are you interested in picking any of it when it releases in August? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming! Keep reaching to check out some photos of the new Power-Up Packs!