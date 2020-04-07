LEGO Reveals New Super Mario Adventures Details, Pricing, and Release Date

Last month, The LEGO Group and Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of sets based on the Mario franchise. While that news would be surprising enough on its own, the line is quite a bit different from what fans might have expected. The sets won’t feature traditional mini-figures, opting instead for unique new options that feature actual gameplay components. At the time, Nintendo and The LEGO Group didn’t reveal many additional details, but both companies have now revealed much more about the line. The first wave will release August 1st, and fans can get three different sets, with more coming further down the line.

Starter Course- $59.99 / €59.99 – Pre-order at LEGO.com

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set- $29.99 / €29.99

Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set- $99.99 / €99.99

The Starter Course is the set that Nintendo and The LEGO Group first showed off in the trailer released last month. That set is basically the foundation for the actual gameplay offered in the line. For $59.99 (the average price of a video game), players get Mario, Bowser Jr., and a Goomba, as well as what is essentially a playable level. Once the Starter Course has been purchased, the other expansion sets can also become interactive. Naturally, the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set features a Piranha Plant, as well as a Koopa Troopa, and another Goomba.

Of course, diehard Mario fans will want to check out the Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. The set comes with Bowser, Dry Bones, Boo, and another Mario figure. Notably, this version of Mario does not seem to have the electronic components included in the Starter Course. Fans that just want a cool LEGO build of Bowser’s Castle can simply purchase the set, but those looking to fully enjoy the gameplay elements will have to purchase both.

Additionally, a LEGO Super Mario app will be available for free. The app will keep track of scores, and will also offer different build options. Players will also be able to share different design ideas with friends, as well.

It will be interesting to see how the partnership between Nintendo and LEGO grows through these sets. The two companies are clearly dedicated to building something far different than what’s been previously seen. Should the sets prove successful, perhaps more Nintendo franchises will be represented in LEGO form. This could even lead to Zelda-themed sets, which is something that fans have been demanding for quite some time.

What do you think of LEGO’s upcoming Super Mario Adventures sets? Do you plan on purchasing any of them? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

