Lethal Company Releases Version 45 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Lethal Company enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of Steam shortly after its release, a rise fueled by viral clips, word of mouth, and the streaming sensation as it was played on Twitch and other platforms. Since that surge in popularity, it's proved it's got some sticking power, too, as it's currently still the bestselling game on Steam right now beating out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Baldur's Gate 3, and newer releases like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader as well as The Finals. Considering how the game is No. 1 in terms of sales and No. 4 in terms of concurrent players, it's the perfect time for the game to have gotten its newest update that's been released as of December 9th.

Zeekerss, the sole developer behind Lethal Company, shared a teaser trailer for everything that's in the Version 45 update on Saturday. That brief trailer teased a number of different features, but players don't have to wait any time at all to see what's new for themselves because Version 45 is out right now for players to download.

The update is one part seasonal content and one part changes for actual gameplay like how dangerous gravity is for players as if they didn't already have enough to worry about. This same update also added spray cans for players to use as demonstrated in the trailer, so now you and your Lethal Company teammates can pass the time by doodling on walls while you wait for stragglers to regroup. For those in the festive spirit, Zeekerss cautioned players that they'll find nutcrackers now which of course have been outfitted with guns to post another threat to players.

The patch notes for the latest Lethal Company update can be found below alongside the new trailer showing off some of these changes in action:

Lethal Company Version 45 Patch Notes

Added chemistry flasks and dramatic Masks, nutcrackers with guns and spray paint cans for funs.

Rail cheese has been nearly destroyed, but the forest giant is easier to avoid.

Added to radar boosters the "flash" command, and the ship's new "signal translator" will be in great demand.

Keybind settings are in, and I gave the item delivery ship a jolly spin.

Gravity is more dangerous, but improved Mansion map generations will be good for us.

Arachnophobia mode will ease your fear, and I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

What Is Lethal Company?

If you haven't been playing Lethal Company nor have you really heard anything about it at all, you may be wondering what all the fuss is about. Its success is owed partially to the viral clips shared via Twitch, Twitter, TikTok, and other forms of social media that showed players screaming and running erratically from monsters unknown, but as players have found out considering how it's still sitting pretty in terms of concurrents, it's indeed a fun game to not only play but also watch.

The gist of Lethal Company is that you're working with other players to collect valuable scrap and other resources from abandoned buildings and other environments all while trying to avoid monsters, automated turrets, death via falls, and all manners of other hazards. Layered on all that is a major factor contributing to the hilarity of Lethal Company: the proximity chat. Players can use walkie talkies to communicate with one another, but without those, your only option is sticking close to teammates and working together to outrun monsters, a scenario which often leads to one player getting snagged with the others only hearing that person's screams before they fade away from voice comms.

"These dangers prey upon the vulnerable and lonesome, and the protection of your crew may be your only hope," an overview of the game talking about some of its finer points said. "You can guide your crewmates from your ship, using the radar to call out traps and using the ship's terminal to access remotely locked doors--or you can all go in together. The Company store has many useful tools for the job, including lights, shovels, walkie talkies, stun grenades, or boomboxes."

Lethal Company is out now on Steam for $9.99, and the Version 45 update is out as well.