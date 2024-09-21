Lethal Company Creator's Next Game Will Be Free on Steam

Lethal Company creator Zeekerss expressed previously that he'd gotten a bit burnt out working on the game that exploded on Steam this year. To remedy that burnout, Zeekerss turned his attention to Welcome To The Dark Place, a new game that's also set to be available on Steam, perhaps later this year if development goes well. Zeekerss is now talking a bit more about Welcome To The Dark Place as work continues on the game, and he said this week that once it's released, it'll be a free Steam game unlike Lethal Company which launched at the very modest $9.99.

Welcome To The Dark Place has had a Steam page up for awhile now since it was announced over five years ago, but Lethal Company took priority after the game experienced such success. As such, the trailer below Zeekerss shared in a new tweet isn't actually new itself, but for many who didn't pay attention to the developer before Lethal Company, it may be new.

The same is true for some of what Zeekerss said about the game in the tweet. You can see from the trailer that there are clearly text-based decisions to be made in Welcome To The Dark Place, but calling it a "open-world, auditory text-based adventure" is a unique framing that's not explicitly seen on the game's Steam page with the "open-world" part in particular standing out. Zeekerss may have commented on these aspects of the game in sporadic Discord messages, but for non-Discord users, the developer's now painted a better picture of what Welcome To The Dark Place will be like even if the game still looks quite cryptic.

"Welcome To The Dark Place is my open-world, auditory text-based adventure," he said. "It will be free on Steam."

The last time Zeekerss talked about the game was in a set of patch notes wherein he said he "decided to switch to another project for a while" and hoped to have it out soon. No timeframe was given in that update, but in a message on Discord highlighted previously by the Lethal Company community, Zeekerss put it out there that Welcome To The Dark Place could be ready by October, specifically around Halloween.

So far, the game's Steam page says precious little about the game which is why even "open-world" from Zeekerss is worth noting. The Welcome To The Dark Place Steam page says things like "Don't listen to the wolf" with warnings that the game has depictions of "grotesque situations and deaths through text, audio, and occasionally through 3D visuals," so even if we don't know much about it, it does sound like it'll be a perfect, free game for Halloween if it ends up releasing around that time.