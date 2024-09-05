New Lethal Company Patch Notes Released as Creator Shifts Focus to Another Game

Steam sensation Lethal Company got another update this week, though this isn't the kind of update players have grown accustomed to. The most recent update prior to this one, for example, added a new creature and more features to the game that its creator, Zeekerss, had been working on for quite awhile. This latest update is focused on a few bug fixes and some smaller features, but it comes with one caveat that Lethal Company players should be aware of: the solo dev Zeekerss is shifting his focus to a different game called Welcome To The Dark Place for the time being.

Zeekerss said that there were more things that were to be included in this Version 64 update for Lethal Company, but the developer "started losing steam" and decided to put out what was done rather than quit the update entirely.

"Hello, I'm back with another smaller update. While working on this, I started losing steam, even though I was happy with the direction things are going," Zeekerss said. "So I decided to switch to another project for a while (Welcome To The Dark Place) with the hopes of finishing it soon. Rather than holding onto this update I'm releasing it now as V64 since it has a couple nice features."

The following changes are included in the Lethal Company Version 64 update:

Lethal Company Version 64 Patch Notes

The tactical belt bag can now be bought from the terminal. It holds 15 non-scrap items and can be accessed by other players while it's around your waist. Use "INFO" to learn more about it.

A new, rare 0.6% chance weather event can now occur on any day at a random time.

A few bug fixes

That's not to say that Lethal Company is being left behind entirely, however, so Lethal Company players shouldn't plan on dropping the game just yet if they're concerned about future content. This message from Zeekerss isn't coming out of the blue with those in the dev's Discord hearing the news first when he suggested that he might shift his focus to Welcome To The Dark Place. At the time, Zeekerss said that Lethal Company was in a good enough spot to be put down and picked back up again in the future and that if all went well, it might be possible to get Welcome To The Dark Place out in a couple of months.

"I may transition to working on Welcome To The Dark Place again, since I feel like I'm burning out on Lethal Company' it's in a spot where it will be very easy to pick back up again since I already finished one of the major features of V65," Zeekerss said previously. "Who knows, maybe Welcome To The Dark Place could be ready for October/Halloween."

You can read up on Welcome To The Dark Place more via its Steam page.