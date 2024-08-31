Lethal Company Creator May Pause Development to Focus on a New Game

Lethal Company just recently got its massive Version 60 update which added new content like the Maneater and much more, but this week, Lethal Company players got a different kind of update from the game’s creator. Instead of an update complete with patch notes, Lethal Company creator Zeekerss said over in the game’s Discord that he’s considering letting Lethal Company rest now in order to devote time towards another game. That doesn’t mean Lethal Company updates will stop entirely, however, but they could pause for awhile in order to potentially have the other game out by Halloween.

The status update on Lethal Company development was shared over in the game’s Discord server, but for those who aren’t in that, people shared what Zeekerss said elsewhere such as in the game’s subreddit. While some have interpreted this announcement as Zeekerss moving away from the game entirely, their wording simply suggests that Lethal Company is in a good enough spot right now that it can be put down to work on something else instead. In fact, Zeekerss even reassured Lethal Company players by saying that one of the next big features planned for the Version 65 update is already done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I may transition to working on Welcome To The Dark Place again, since I feel like I’m burning out on Lethal Company‘ it’s in a spot where it will be very easy to pick back up again since I already finished one of the major features of V65,” Zeekerss said over in the Lethal Company Discord server. “Who knows, maybe Welcome To The Dark Place could be ready for October/Halloween.”

Welcome To The Dark Place, for those who have only played Lethal Company and haven’t kept up with the creator’s other projects, is a game centered around “exploration through a cryptic and dangerous world where everything and nothing has a meaning.” Some screenshots and teasers shared on the game’s otherwise sparse Steam page show some ominous, fuzzy visuals ahead of the game’s eventual release.