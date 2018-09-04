Librarian Joke About Fortnite Goes Viral

While most general social accounts are making fun of the pure addiction level of Fortnite, one United Kingdom library decided to take it and utilize it for a pretty clever joke that has since gone viral.

The Orkney Library recently posted about how kids keep coming in to get books that feature content revolving around Fortnite, with the librarian asking what it’s all about. They then get educated by a dad who comes in, talking about Jack Reacher books by Lee Child.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, we included all the tweets below so you can see the joke for yourself.

So over the last few months kids keep coming into the library asking if we have any books about this thing FORTNITE. We don’t and I’d never heard of it so I tried asking what it was. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

Is it a film? No. A cartoon? No. An game, like Pokemon or something? Yeah kinda. Nobody could tell me what all the fuss was about. Then today a man came in to borrow some Lee Child books and he had his son with him. It said #Fortnite on his T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/vPcgJ0JpZZ — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

While his Dad looked through our Lee Child books (he was a huge fan so he was re-reading the series) I asked the boy to explain Fortnite to me. And he did. He told me all about it. He taught me what nobody else had been able to teach me. And now I know two things. — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

Firstly, I know now that Fortnite is an online video game that was created in 2017 and already has more than 125 million players worldwide. Apparently it’s very addictive. And secondly I learned that… pic.twitter.com/hGFb181OAR — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

The only boy who could ever teach me, was the son of a Reacher fan. pic.twitter.com/mrLVneGONZ — Orkney Library (@OrkneyLibrary) September 3, 2018

So, in case you’re not familiar, there’s a song called “Son of a Preacher Man”. Go look at the lyrics if you need a reminder.

The responses for the joke have been nothing short of positive, as it is a pretty nice setup for a punchline. You can see some of the responses below.

Seriously might come and visit Orkney just based on this twitter account. Only 682 miles! pic.twitter.com/zcGfsqfMU4 — Lydia (@piano_tinkler) September 3, 2018

It’s not every day you see a library have fun with Fortnite instead of, say, suggesting therapy for it, so kudos to you, Orkney Library!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.