Librarian Joke About Fortnite Goes Viral

While most general social accounts are making fun of the pure addiction level of Fortnite, one United Kingdom library decided to take it and utilize it for a pretty clever joke that has since gone viral.

The Orkney Library recently posted about how kids keep coming in to get books that feature content revolving around Fortnite, with the librarian asking what it’s all about. They then get educated by a dad who comes in, talking about Jack Reacher books by Lee Child.

Anyway, we included all the tweets below so you can see the joke for yourself.

So, in case you’re not familiar, there’s a song called “Son of a Preacher Man”. Go look at the lyrics if you need a reminder.

The responses for the joke have been nothing short of positive, as it is a pretty nice setup for a punchline. You can see some of the responses below.

It’s not every day you see a library have fun with Fortnite instead of, say, suggesting therapy for it, so kudos to you, Orkney Library!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices and PC.

