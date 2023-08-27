Lies of P Director Confirms Three Endings For Upcoming Soulslike

Lies of P is a new soulslike from developer Neowiz Games. You play as the famous puppet Pinocchio, but the world of Krat isn't nearly as bright and colorful as the Disney cartoon most remember. Instead, Lies of P places you in a dark version of the children's fantasy tale, and you'll need to fight off gruesome beasts in your quest to become a "real boy." The grim tale will also provide players with plenty of replay options, as director Cho Ji-Won recently announced that Lies of P has three different endings for players to uncover.

In a recent Gamescom interview with DualShockers, Choi said, "One thing we planned in advance is that you wouldn't want to play it just once. If you have only played it once, then it's not complete." This is because there are three different endings to uncover, and Choi cryptically says players should play "until the very, very, very end." From the interview, it's not clear exactly what Choi means by that quote, but it sounds like the team is doing some interesting things with its narrative, potentially reminding some of games like Nier: Automata with a plot that needs to be slowly uncovered by pulling back various layers. What is clear is that Lies of P is going to be chock full of things to do when it ships.

What Is Lies of P's Release Date?

Lies of P officially went gold earlier this month, meaning the game is ready with plenty of time ahead of its September 19 release date. When it launches, Lies of P will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Because the game had previously been hit with delays, this was an important step for Neowiz. Although, after the demo was released earlier in the summer, it did seem unlikely that another delay was on the horizon.

It's also important to note that Lies of P will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Considering how busy September is going to be, it'll be great to have a game that you can pick up as part of your subscription if you have one. The demo the team dropped this summer is also still available, so if you're on the fence, you can try it out until September 5. That should give you plenty of time to make a purchasing decision.

What is Lies of P?

As mentioned above, Lies of P is a soulslike game set in a dark version of the Pinocchio universe. Visually, it will likely remind many FromSoftware fans of Bloodborne and the pace of combat in the demo does line up decently well with that style. However, Lies of P does bring several of its own ideas to the table, most notably the "lying system," which is based on Pinocchio's propensity to tell fibs.

We don't know exactly how this will impact the game, but it does seem like the mechanic will play a major part in the ending you get. The description of the mechanic specifically mentions that it will let you "carve your own path." Pinocchio also has a mechanical arm that you can equip with different items, including a grappling hook. All told, Lies of P is shaping up to be a fun take on soulslike combat and the classic children's fantasy tale.