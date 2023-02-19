Pinocchio Soulslike Game Lies of P Gets New Release Window

The upcoming action Soulslike game based on the world of Pinocchio, Lies of P, finally has a new release window. By all accounts, Lies of P might be one of the crazier video game ideas that have come about in quite some time. While meshing the story of Pinocchio together with the combat of Dark Souls might seem like a wild notion, everything we've seen of Lies of P since its initial reveal has looked stellar. And luckily, based on what we've now learned, we won't have to wait much longer to play the game.

Shown off in a new video that was released for Lies of P this weekend, the forthcoming action title is slated to launch at some point in August 2023. A more defined launch date within this month hasn't yet been given, but this release month is the most narrowed window we've received for the game thus far. The new video that was revealed alongside this release announcement also gave us a better idea about the story and world that will be found in Lies of P.

You can check out the new trailer from Lies of P for yourself here:

When Lies of P does launch this August, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Additionally, those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass will be able to check out the title on the first day of its arrival.

If you'd like to learn more about Lies of P, you can check out the game's official description attached below.

"You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads: 'Find Mr. Geppetto. He's here in the city.'

Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don't expect any help along the way and don't make the mistake of trusting anyone. You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human."