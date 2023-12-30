Lies of P Sequel Confirms Major Upgrade From First Game

Back in October, a Lies of P sequel was announced. It will be years before we see this game, let alone play it. In fact, it may not even end up being a PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC game, but a PS6, next Xbox, and PC game. Whatever the case, fans of the first game can expect substantial improvement thanks to the first game's commercial success, which should lead to a bump in budget. They should also expect a substantial improvement because of a major upgrade that has now been confirmed.

When Lies of P was released by Neowiz Games earlier this year -- via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S -- it was released on the back of Unreal Engine 4, the engine it was made on and an engine that is quite dated at this point. We haven't seen much of Unreal Engine 5 yet, but it looks like a massive upgrade. And according to a job listing out of Neowiz, the sequel will be making the jump from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Unfortunately, the job listing doesn't divulge much else, but this is seemingly confirmation that the sequel will make use of the newest version of Unreal Engine, which, at the very least, should result in a meaty graphical upgrade. But again, this sequel is years away, so for now you will just have to enjoy Lies of P on Unreal Engine 4. According to our official review of the game though, that's not too bad.

"It's hard to dispute that a game and/or game series is popular when it is able to spawn its own genre," reads the opening of said review. "Such is undoubtedly the case with FromSoftware's "Soulsborne" games, which includes Demon Souls, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and Elden Ring. Lies of P doesn't hide the fact that it takes heavy influence from these entries, placing the puppet protagonist into a bleak scenario meant to cause players headaches in its overall difficulty. Luckily, Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio clearly brought their A-game when it came to this dark masterpiece, weaving a tale that stands toe-to-toe with the From entries it was based on."