Lies of P Sequel Announced

Lies of P is officially getting a sequel! Over the last decade or so, we've seen the rise of the "Soulsborne" genre. FromSoftware basically created a new genre of gaming with Demon's Souls and Dark Souls, which blends very difficult gameplay with really harrowing worlds that border on being horror games. They are absolutely magnificent games that have only evolved with time with games like Bloodborne and Elden Ring being recognized as some of the best in the genre. However, FromSoftware is not the only studio capable of making games within this framework. A lot of other studios have tried to put their own spin on it over the last handful of years with Lies of P being one of the most recent attempts.

Lies of P was met with critical acclaim and strong sales upon release, but it also comes with a really unique premise that sets it apart from its companions. Lies of P is a darker, more sinister take on the classic tale of Pinocchio. I know, it sounds strange, putting Pinocchio in a Dark Souls-esque world with all kinds of monsters and having it all be really violent, but it really does work. The game was such a hit that Lies of P is getting DLC. It's still in the early stages, so we'll have to wait to hear more about it, but it's not the only thing Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio are working on. Lies of P director Ji Won Choi released a short presentation about the future of the game with updates on a new patch, DLC, and even confirmed that a Lies of P sequel is in the works.

He didn't reveal any details about it, but given the first game was just released and DLC is still in its early stages, we probably shouldn't expect the sequel anytime soon. It's great to see an indie game getting showered in critical and commercial success, so much so it prompts the developer to support the first game and start ramping up for a follow-up game. Whether or not we'll get any updates on Lies of P 2 in 2024 is a mystery, but fans can rest assured knowing there is a future for this franchise.