Assassin's Creed Shadows First Trailer Reveals New Game Set in Feudal Japan

After a few leaks this week, Ubisoft has officially unveiled Assassin's Creed Shadows, previously called Assassin's Creed Red, a new mainline game in the Assassin's Creed series and the first to take players to a long-awaited setting: feudal Japan. With its release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to be the 14th major installment in the long-running stealth turned RPG series. If you count spin-offs though, Assassin's Creed Shadows is actually the 31st release since the series began back in 2007.

The game -- which will let players live out a "very powerful shinobi fantasy" -- is being primarily developed by Ubisoft Quebec, a studio founded in 2005, and a studio that has largely worked on the Assassin's Creed series and nothing much else since it debuted with the franchise with the release of Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry in 2013. Assassin's Creed Shadows is scheduled to release on November 15th.

Since then it has made Assassin's Creed Syndicate and its DLC, Assassin's Creed Syndicate: Jack the Ripper, as well as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a fan-favorite in the series. Its most recent release is not an Assassin's Creed game though, but 2020's Immortals Fenyx Rising.

As for the debut trailer, it introduces the game's dual protagonists. If dual protagonists sound familiar it is because Ubisoft Quebec did the same thing with Assassin's Creed Odyssey. In this iteration of the feature, one of the characters, the male character is a samurai, while the female character, is more of a shinobi/ninja.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to release worldwide on November 15, 2024 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on not just Assassin's Creed Shadows, but the Assassin's Creed series in general -- including all of the latest Assassin's Creed news, all of the latest Assassin's Creed rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals involving Assassin's Creed -- click here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking out this new Assassin's Creed game when it releases later this year?