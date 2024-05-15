New Sly Cooper PS5 Game Rumor Gets Quickly Debunked

Rumors of a new game in the Sly Cooper franchise being developed at Sucker Punch Productions have, unfortunately, been shot down. Earlier this week, one well-regarded insider speculated that Sucker Punch could be working on a new Sly Cooper title as an intermediary project until the studio eventually releases Ghost of Tsushima 2. On paper, this idea made a fair bit of sense, especially given how quiet Sucker Punch has been over the past few years. Sadly, any possibility of this being truthful was debunked almost immediately.

Not long after this rumor came about, reporter Jason Schreier took to Twitter and blatantly said that Sucker Punch isn't working on a new Sly Cooper entry in any capacity. Schreier, who is one of the most knowledgeable insiders covering the gaming industry, said that Sucker Punch is a studio that only works on one project at a time. As a result, the developer is likely still toiling away on a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, but it just happens to be taking longer than expected given how lengthy AAA titles have become to create.

"No truth to this one, sorry to say," Schreier said in his post. "Sucker Punch is a one-project studio. The reason Ghost of Tsushima 2 isn't out yet is because AAA video games now take five to seven years to make. Also, Sucker Punch is smaller than most other AAA game developers."

Although this is disappointing to hear, Sucker Punch itself informed fans as much back in 2022 that it wasn't working on a new Sly Cooper game in any capacity. Despite this, hope has continued to linger for many longtime PlayStation users that Sly Cooper could make a comeback, even if it's at a studio other than Sucker Punch. For now, it doesn't seem as though this will be happening, but if calls for a new game continue to grow louder, perhaps PlayStation will consider bringing back Sly and friends for a new generation.

