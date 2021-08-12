Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch Gets Delayed

✖

Dontnod Entertainment announced the delay of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection on Wednesday, but it seems that wasn’t the only delay to be made aware of. The company amended its Twitter threat on Thursday to say that Life is Strange: True Colors – the newest game in the series – will not be releasing for the Nintendo Switch on September 10th. It’ll launch for other platforms then, but the Nintendo Switch version will take a bit longer.

The follow-up tweet to yesterday’s announcements was shared Thursday morning with clarification about the release plans for the Switch version of True Colors. That port of the game doesn’t yet have a release date now that it’ll be missing its September 10th release, but Dontnod Entertainment said it’s still confident that the game will come to the Switch at some point this year. A release date for the Switch version is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.

Additionally, Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late. We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year. Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks! — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 12, 2021

Though the new True Colors game was announced in March, a Switch version was not announced at the same time that the other platforms were confirmed. That news came a bit later in June during Nintendo’s E3 festivities where it announced both True Colors and the Remastered Collection for the Switch.

We are thrilled to announce that #LifeisStrange #TrueColors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection are coming to #NintendoSwitch #E32021 pic.twitter.com/DOR485pTyd — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) June 15, 2021

“A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve," a preview of the game said. "Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.”

Life is Strange: True Colors will still launch for other platforms on September 10th barring any other delays and will be out for the Switch at some point this year.